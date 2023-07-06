"Competition is fine, cheating is not": Twitter boss Elon Musk comments on threatening to sue Zuckerberg's Threads app

In a recent tweet, Elon Musk has broken his silence on Meta's Twitter competitor Threads after the news of his lawyers sending a cease and desist letter to Mark Zuckerberg started spreading online. The new app has seen a very successful launch, as Mark revealed that more than ten million users signed up within the first seven hours, dwarfing the launch of some other popular platforms.

While comparisons between Threads and Twitter were bound to happen, it appears the legal team representing Elon Musk has accused Meta, and subsequently Zuckerberg, of ripping off confidential information and "trade secrets" from Twitter. Elon's recent tweet about the case appears to corroborate the accusations as he bluntly states that "cheating" is not "competition:"

"Competition is fine, cheating is not."

Why does Elon Musk think Meta is "cheating"? Accusations against Zuckerberg's Threads application explored

Considering the high-profile launch of Threads and its obvious similarities with Twitter, healthy competition between the two applications was inevitable. Even Mark Zuckerberg got into the fun by tweeting the popular "Spiderman pointing" meme, alluding to how the two apps are quite similar in nature.

However, recent news from sources indicates that Elon Musk might be preparing to sue Meta over an alleged breach of confidentiality. As per sources, a letter from Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro has been retrieved by the press that has some bombshell accusations against the development of this new application. Spiro has voiced numerous concerns about Meta Platforms hiring ex-Twitter employees who, the letter implies, breached contracts and divulged company secrets.

The letter also refers to Threads as a copycat, accusing the parent company of hiring people who had access to information that was essential to the success of Twitter. A relevant part of the letter reads thusly:

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information."

YabaLeftOnline @yabaleftonline Twitter is threatening to sue Meta, the letter was sent yesterday to Zuckerberg by Elon's lawyer Alex Spiro. Twitter is threatening to sue Meta, the letter was sent yesterday to Zuckerberg by Elon's lawyer Alex Spiro. https://t.co/zPDYoUafjp

Spiro also insinuated that Threads may not scrape or crawl through Twitter services for follower data, threatening to take legal actions, including filing for injunctive relief if relevant data is scraped without consent from their websites.

Elon Musk's tweet about cheating and competition has elicited several responses, gaining about three million views within an hour of it being posted. Here are some general reactions from Twitter.

Dennis @d3layd @elonmusk @TitterDaily Lmaooooo Zuck is just fixing what you paid 44B to break. @elonmusk @TitterDaily Lmaooooo Zuck is just fixing what you paid 44B to break.

Alex @alex_avoigt @elonmusk @TitterDaily Sounds like a good topic for the cage @elonmusk @TitterDaily Sounds like a good topic for the cage

With millions of people signing up for Threads, a number of streamers and YouTubers have also created their accounts. Interestingly, Mark Zuckerberg himself has lost out to the popular content creator MrBeast who has not only surpassed the Meta CEO's follower count, but became the first person to have more than a million followers on the platform.

