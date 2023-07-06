Who is Alex Spiro? All about Twitter and Elon Musk’s lawyer as application threatens to sue Threads by Meta

Threads by Meta has stirred up controversy, with Twitter considering legal action against the app. Elon Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, claims that Meta has unlawfully recruited ex-staff members to develop an app that is strikingly similar to its own. On Wednesday, he wrote a stern letter, accusing the company of "unlawful misappropriation" and "systematic" trade secret theft.

The platform Threads launched on Thursday, targeting Twitter users with extended posts and Instagram-linked accounts. Furthermore, it has quickly become the top-trending word on Twitter today.

Elon Musk’s lawyer accused Threads by Meta of stealing trade secrets

Following Meta's introduction of Threads, a letter from lawyer Alex Spiro was sent to Mark Zuckerberg just hours later, accusing the tech behemoth of engaging in "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property." He asserted:

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information. Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta.”

However, Spiro did not provide any specific instances of Twitter employees using proprietary knowledge to develop the app. Nonetheless, this incident exemplifies Musk's unease regarding Meta's extensive userbase and technological capabilities.

Following Musk's acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion in October, the platform has encountered numerous difficulties, with certain advertisers halting their campaigns. Musk has implemented significant downsizing measures, resulting in sluggishness in addressing technical issues.

Threads by Meta is the latest move in the rivalry between Zuckerberg and Twitter. Yesterday, Zuckerberg mentioned his belief that a social media platform should exist for mass public discussions, specifically targeting a userbase of over 1 billion people. He additionally mentioned Twitter's failure to capitalize on this concept, expressing optimism that his own company will be successful in doing so

Elon Musk, on the other hand, expressed his disdain for Threads by Meta, likening it to Instagram in its promotion of "false happiness."

Less than 24 hours after launching, Threads by Meta proudly announced that the app had amassed a staggering 30 million sign-ups.

However, a web app, direct messaging, hashtags in posts, and a few more facets are missing from the app's current offerings. Additionally, content is served up to users in a non-chronological order as it is algorithmically ranked.

Notable updates might be on the horizon for the app if things are on the right path.

