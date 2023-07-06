Twitter threatening to sue Threads by Meta as it accrues over 30 million users on day 1

Since Meta unveiled Threads on July 5, 2023, the app, seen as Twitter's direct rival, has made a splash by drawing in over 30 million users on its debut day. Notably, this caused a stir in the social media scenario. Threads, a social media and networking service, is crafted to complement Instagram. Users must have an account on the latter platform to register and utilize the same handle.

Like Twitter, the app enables users to post text and images, respond to or like others' posts. However, this new app sets itself apart by allowing more extended posts and boasting a number of celebrity endorsements, positioning itself as an appealing Twitter alternative.

What is Twitter threatening to sue Threads over?

Twitter, now owned by X Corp., has expressed serious concerns about Meta's new app, Threads. In a letter by Alex Spiro on behalf of X Corp., Twitter alleges that Meta has engaged in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of its trade secrets and other intellectual property. The letter points to Meta hiring dozens of former Twitter employees, who, as stated in the document, have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information.

It further claims that these employees, many of whom allegedly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices, were deliberately assigned to develop the latest product from Meta. According to Twitter, the intent was to use its trade secrets and other intellectual property to accelerate the development of Meta's competing app, a violation of both state and federal law and the employees' ongoing obligations to Twitter.

Twitter has demanded that Meta stop using any of its trade secrets or other highly confidential information immediately. The former has also expressly prohibited Meta from engaging in any crawling or scraping of its followers or following data, as set forth in its Terms of Service.

The launch of Threads by Meta has certainly spawned a huge controversy. With millions of users signing up on the first day, it's clear the app has struck a chord with the public. However, the looming threat of legal action from Twitter adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

