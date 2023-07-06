What does Threads logo mean? Possible meanings behind app's icon explored

The Threads logo appears to be quite intriguing at first glance, and people all over the world are speculating about the different meanings behind it. After months of speculation, Meta finally launched its latest Twitter-like social platform on Thursday, July 6, 2023. More than 10 million users have joined the platform on both iOS and Android devices so far, and the numbers are increasing rapidly.

The Threads logo is a hot topic right now, and it may have a number of meanings despite the fact that it could theoretically "kill" Twitter. This article will examine a few of the logo's alleged symbolic origins.

The Threads logo's potential meanings

The meaning behind Threads logo (Image via Meta)

Although there's no official statement from Meta or Mark Zuckerberg himself regarding the Threads logo, it looks like squiggle art at first glance. However, upon closer inspection of the icon, it becomes clear that it bears a slight resemblance to the Instagram logo and is reminiscent of the '@' symbol.

There have been various claims made by Twitter theorists as well, with some suggesting that it resembles a Tamil letter while others believe it looks like an ear.

Huel @huel Just us or does the Threads logo looks like an ear?... Just us or does the Threads logo looks like an ear?... https://t.co/5RYnJdUCF8

nude antifa kobold @nilbold Meta's new twitter clone, Threads, launches soon, and like



their logo a weird @ that looks like a fetus? Meta's new twitter clone, Threads, launches soon, and liketheir logo a weird @ that looks like a fetus? https://t.co/hihhsmVjZm

Some people compare it to an Indian sweet called Jalebi. Many theories have been put forth, ranging from an ear to a Tamil letter. Despite everything, most users are praising the innovative design of the Threads logo.

With the recent controversies going on with Elon Musk and Twitter, it seems like Meta wants to capitalize on this momentum and grow its platform in a big way. However, it still has a long way to go to reach Twitter's level, and eventually, Threads might die down as well.

However, Instagram is one of the most popular platforms in the world, and currently, it has more than 1.35 billion active users. Since the Threads app is essentially a part of Instagram and is getting some prominent features, it has the potential to receive overwhelming traction.

Darsan Solomon 🐀 @Dizzyidiot Threads has an advantage that Bluesky and the others can’t have. It imports your IG info including followers, so you don’t have to search for anyone. It doesn’t have to be the best in terms of features because it’s a new place where you don’t have to start from scratch Threads has an advantage that Bluesky and the others can’t have. It imports your IG info including followers, so you don’t have to search for anyone. It doesn’t have to be the best in terms of features because it’s a new place where you don’t have to start from scratch

Some of its salient characteristics include the following:

It has a similar profile section interface to Instagram, and the home page resembles the Twitter feed.

The app has a dark mode.

On the platform, each post must not go over 500 characters in length, and it permits users to add links, photos (with a limit of 10 per post), and videos, all while ensuring they are no longer than five minutes.

As of yet, there's no option to switch between recommended and following-only posts.

Users can have control over comment and reply permissions for their posts. They also have the power to report, block, and restrict profiles as necessary. And if a profile is blocked on Instagram, it will be automatically blocked on Threads too.

Although Threads is in its early stage, we can expect numerous significant updates from Meta pretty soon, considering the app's growing popularity.

