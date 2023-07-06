Can you add multiple profiles in Threads? All you need to know about Instagram’s new app

Meta has launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, and it's already taking the social media world by storm. This app shares users' Instagram profiles, providing a seamless onboarding where they can jump right in with the same profiles and start their new journey. Both Instagram and Facebook have allowed their users to juggle multiple profiles on the same application for a while now, but does that extend to this new social media platform?

The short answer is yes, Threads lets you add multiple profiles on the same application. However, it won't let you use those profiles at the same time. To use them, you'll have to log out and switch from the login page.

The new social media platform requires a few taps to log in and out of the different profiles if you have them logged into the phone's Instagram app. With that being said, here's how you can easily do it.

How to add and switch multiple profiles in Threads?

Switching profiles is quite easy in Threads. Do note that Threads uses Instagram profiles and you'll require logging into the Instagram profiles as well.

How to add multiple profiles in Threads?

To add multiple profiles, follow the steps below:

Open your Instagram app and log into the different profiles. To log into a second Instagram profile, go to your profile page on the app and click the arrow beside your username. Click the add account option and enter the user ID and password. You can switch between your Instagram accounts by clicking the arrow beside your username and selecting the other account. After you have logged into the different Instagram profiles, download and launch the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. On the login page, you will get a prompt to log in with your primary Instagram profile. Just below that, there is also another prompt to switch profiles. Simply select the one you would like to log in with.

Adding multiple Instagram profiles on the application (Image via Sportskeeda, Meta)

How to switch profiles in Threads?

To switch profiles, follow the steps below:

Go to your profile page and click on the hamburger menu top-right to open the settings. At the bottom of the settings, you'll get the option to Logout. Click on the Logout option and you'll get a prompt to log out of the current profile. After logging out, you will return to the home page, with the prompt to log in with the primary Instagram profile below. If you have already added multiple profiles, click on the option to switch profiles and select the profile you want to log in with.

Logging out and changing profiles (image via Sportskeeda, Meta)

Since Elon Musk's controversy-filled acquisition of Twitter last year, followed by the introduction of the Twitter Blue subscription, the social media platform user base has been looking for an alternative platform to migrate to.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, launched Threads on July 6, 2023, to compete with Twitter. The app currently has no browser support and uses an Instagram account. It has already garnered over 10 million users within the first few hours of launch.

