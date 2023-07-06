How to delete Threads account? The process to deactivate from Meta's new app

Twitter's newest competitor from Meta is here, and Threads has landed with the intention of taking over the crown as the new ruler of social media. However, the latest platform has received enough backlash from the users and the reasons seem to be regarding the deletion of the accounts in the app. Hence, many have been tempted to delete their accounts and uninstall this app from their devices.

However, there is a small catch in this process, and that is related to the very app that is linked with this app. Your Instagram account will also be deleted if you proceed with the deletion of your Threads account. Unfortunately, this is the only path available if you really want to take this step.

How to delete your Threads account?

As mentioned earlier, to delete your account, you will have to sacrifice your Instagram account, too. Once you have made up your mind, you can move ahead and follow these steps in order to delete your account in Threads.

Click on your profile icon and navigate to the "Settings" options. Once you click on the Settings option, a new menu will open up. Move down and tap on "Account." Move to the bottom of the Account menu to find the "Delete Account" button and tap on it. Meta will ask for your confirmation with a message. Once you are sure about your decision, you can click "Yes" to confirm your choice. Now you will be bombarded with various reasons to choose from for your deletion. If you want to minimize the hassle, simply scroll down and click on "Others" to move ahead. You can type something out too as your reason in the text area. Click on "Delete Account" to move toward the final steps in the process. Threads will ask you to enter your password for final confirmation. Hence, enter your password here. Once you tap "OK" to confirm your decision, the app will let you know that your account will be deleted in 30 days. This is just surplus time given to you, in case you change your mind and want to log in again.

If you do not log in again within the next 30 days, your Threads account will be permanently deleted, alongside your Instagram account too.

How to deactivate your Threads account?

Deleting your account is the most extreme and permanent way of getting rid of this app. However, you can also simply deactivate your account and uninstall the app to be away from it. Moreover, deactivating it does not remove your Instagram access. Hence, it is perfectly safe and easy to do.

Simply follow the steps below to deactivate your account:

Go to your profile and tap on the "Settings" option. Once you click on the Settings option, a new menu will open up. Move down and tap on "Account." In the Account menu, select "Deactivate Profile." Finally, tap on Deactivate Threads Profile and select Confirm.

Your account will be deactivated and will be rendered inactive until you log back on again in Twitter's alternative. Moreover, it does not sacrifice your Instagram account or data. So if you don't want to take the extreme measure of deleting your account, deactivating it can be considered the best solution.

