Maye Musk disapproves after son Elon trains with Georges St-Pierre and others ahead of potential Mark Zuckerberg fight - "Hoping this is just for fun"

The possibility of a mega-fight between billionaire tech moghuls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has become a talking point worldwide.

But it seems like Musk's supermodel mother, Maye might step in as a roadblock to prevent the fight from happening. On numerous occasions, Maye has taken to social media to declare she was against the fight.

Lex Fridman recently posted a picture of himself, along with Musk, former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre and MMA coach John Danaher, saying he had a good training session with the people in the picture.

Musk's mother responded to the tweet by saying that she hoped they were training just for fun and not in preparation for any fight.

"No! Hoping this is just for fun."

The potential matchup has got everyone talking in the MMA world, including UFC president Dana White, who expressed interest in hosting the fight and even reached out to both parties.

White made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed the obstacles that need to be overcome in order to make the fight.

"Elon Musk is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. Mark Zuckerberg is not, okay," said White. "There’s a huge difference, this thing would be like UFC 1 for Christ’s sake. We’d have to figure out the weight stuff. I don’t know how the commissions will look at this thing… Well, it would be an exhibition, it wouldn’t be sanctioned by a commission... But, what I love and respect is that both of these guys are down, they both want to do it. I’m in the middle trying to put the pieces together and see what we can do."

Check out Dana White's interview below [4:20 mark]:

UFC fighter slams the potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Although many seem excited by the idea of watching two billionaires fighting inside the octagon, UFC veteran Matt Brown is not a big fan of Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg.

'The Immortal' recently made an appearance on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the fight. Brown slammed the fight and called it a publicity stunt.

The UFC welterweight added that even if the fight were to become a reality, it would be an underwhelming experience for the public.

"These motherf**kers ain't going to fight... It's a P.R. f**king scandal. I'm asking the MMA community to be more intelligent than this. Can we see through this?... If they do, yes, I'll f**king watch it, you'll f**king watch it, we'll all watch it and you know we're going to vomit when we watch it. Like what the f**k did I just watch? Why did I stay up until f**king midnight watching this? We're going to hate ourselves for it."

Check out Matt Brown's full comments on Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg below (starting at the 35:45 mark):

