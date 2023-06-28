"CM Punk beats both of them" - Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg is a 'P.R. scandal' taken too far, says UFC veteran

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have teased a potential mixed martial arts fight. Fighters and promoters, including the UFC's Dana White, have reached out to both parties to attempt to gain involvement in the bout. UFC veteran Matt Brown believes that the bout will not amount to much even if they do end up fighting.

Speaking on his podcast, The Fighter vs. The Writer, 'The Immortal' stated:

"These motherf**kers ain't going to fight. What are you talking about? Everybody talks that s**t. We're talking about them right now. Twitter's talking about them. We're forgetting about all the f**king garbage bulls**t that they've done in their lives. I don't even know what they've done, but I know they've got a lot of haters."

Matt Brown continued:

"It's a P.R. f**king scandal. I'm asking the MMA community to be more intelligent than this. Can we see through this?... If they do, yes, I'll f**king watch it, you'll f**king watch it, we'll all watch it and you know we're going to vomit when we watch it. Like what the f**k did I just watch? Why did I stay up until f**king midnight watching this? We're going to hate ourselves for it... Like CM Punk would probably beat both of them."

Check out Matt Brown's full comments on Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg below (starting at the 35:45 mark):

Brown added that the bout is a gimmick as neither fighter has any true background in fighting. He further claimed that a fight between the two business moguls would diminish the UFC brand.

Dana White discusses the possibility of Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg coming to fruition

UFC President Dana White has expressed interest in promoting a mixed martial arts bout between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. He recently sat down with TMZ Sports and shared that he has talked to both CEOs, stating:

"I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this. They both want to do it... This would be the biggest fight ever, in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don't have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it."

Check out Dana White's full comments on Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk below:

While White is the biggest promoter in mixed martial arts, it is unclear if he will play a role in the promotion of the bout. He recently shared footage of himself wearing a shirt promoting the potential fight.

