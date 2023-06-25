Dana White argues with fans online after being bombarded by "gimmick" Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight comments

After Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg engaged in a cryptic social media exchange, UFC President Dana White expressed his interest in promoting what he called "the biggest fight ever in the history of the world."

However, White found himself bombarded with criticism from fans online who dismissed the idea as a mere "gimmick" fight.

Despite the backlash, the outspoken UFC honcho remains undeterred and continues to defend his enthusiasm for making the fight a reality. White stands firm in his stance, asserting that this is not a frivolos spectacle. In response to the fans' comments, he stated:

"This isn't a gimmick fight. I love organizing MASSIVE fights that everyone wants to see. And let me tell you, this is the biggest one of all time."

The potential clash between Musk and Zuckerberg has generated immense curiosity and speculation among fight fans and beyond. The prospect of witnessing two prominent figures from the tech industry step into the ring has ignited both excitement and skepticism.

While some fans embrace the idea of this unique showdown, others express concerns about the credibility and legitimacy of the proposed event. White, known for his ability to stage monumental fights that capture the world's attention, sees this as an opportunity to create a historic moment in combat sports.

As the debate rages on, with opinions divided on the potential matchup, it remains to be seen whether White's unwavering support for the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight will ultimately come to fruition.

What are the concerns underlining the potential Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight, according to Dana White?

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, UFC President Dana White shed light on the concerns surrounding the much-discussed potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

White acknowledged the physical differences between the two and the potential challenges associated with their matchup:

"Elon Musk is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. Mark Zuckerberg is not, okay. There’s a huge difference, this thing would be like UFC 1 for Christ’s sake."

One of the main concerns lies in determining the weight class for the bout. Dana White also expressed uncertainty about how athletic commissions would approach this unique situation, considering that the fight would likely be an exhibition rather than a sanctioned contest:

"We’d have to figure out the weight stuff. I don’t know how the commissions will look at this thing… Well, it would be an exhibition, it wouldn’t be sanctioned by a commission. But, what I love and respect is that both of these guys are down, they both want to do it. I’m in the middle trying to put the pieces together and see what we can do."

Check out Dana White's interview below [4:20 mark]:

