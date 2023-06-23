Dana White gets called out for hypocrisy over Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight by industry big shot

Dana White is arguably the most outspoken promoter in the world of combat sports. The UFC president typically does not mince words and his brash personality has sparked countless feuds, whether it's with other promoters or even his own fighters.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that Dana White has been an outspoken critic of boxing. With MMA's surge in popularity coinciding with boxing's decline, he took the opportunity to criticize 'The Sweet Science' for supposedly prioritizing gimmick fights. His words, however, have now been called into question.

Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza recently took to Twitter to hit out against White's past statements that the UFC didn't host gimmick fights like boxing supposedly does. He referred to the UFC president's desire to book fights between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones, as well as Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

But Musk vs. Zuckerberg? Jones vs. Fury?



White says he spoke with both men last night and they are ‘deadly serious’ about the fight.



"That's one of the big problems with boxing right now. It's all about these gimmicky-type fights. And that's just not what I do here. I put on fights with the best fighters in the world and fights that people want to see." - Dana White

Espinoza's response seems relevant considering White's reaction to the potential bout between Musk and Zuckerberg, two billionaires with no MMA records. White even tagged Khabib Nurmagomedov in an Instagram post, which caused the undefeated lightweight to invite Zuckerberg to Dagestan for training.

Few will also forget Dana White welcoming pro-wrestler CM Punk into the UFC for his MMA debut, without even an amateur record to speak of. Regardless, Espinoza's statement about White's past criticism of boxing will likely draw either no response from the UFC president or an insult-laden one.

Dana White's feuds with other combat sports promoters

It's no secret that Dana White isn't the easiest person for other figures in combat sports to get along with. The UFC president has an adversarial relationship with several promoters, be they in boxing or MMA. Bellator president Scott Coker once labeled his UFC counterpart a liar.

Meanwhile, the UFC president's enmity with Bob Arum, a boxing promoter who serves as CEO of Top Rank, is well known. White previously lambasted Arum over a scandal involving fighter pay, which is noteworthy considering White's aggressive response to media scrutiny over UFC fighter pay.

This antagonistic relationship with other promoters is unlikely to end so long as White remains the public face of the UFC and the competition continues to try and close the gap.

