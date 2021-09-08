Dana White blasts 'scumbag' media for their statements about fighter pay, says they know nothing about the business

Dana White has never shied away from speaking his mind. Discussing the controversial topic of fighter pay, Dana White attacked the media for their remarks and statements. The 52-year-old said:

"What happens is when you build something great, and I say this all the time, whenever you build something great, it's always surrounded by negativity. When you're in a business like us, the level of scumbags that are in the media, it's unexplainable. I mean it's going on right now, you have these scumbags out there that know nothing about the business, telling all the fighters, 'oh you're all being underpaid, you're not being paid enough money'...every media member that talks about fighter pay, is a scumbag..."

Watch Dana White hurl some harsh statements towards the media below: (Time Stamp: 17:50)

The fighter pay debate has been haunting the UFC and Dana White for a long time. The issue first came into the limelight when former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones vacated his belt in 2020.

Conor McGregor retired



Jon Jones threatens to vacate his belt and walk away.



Jorge Masvidal asks to be released.



I don't believe any of these guys are truly done but the UFC has a serious problem right now with its most profitable stars. #UFC250 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 7, 2020

Jones reportedly demanded a sum of around $30 million for a super-fight with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones: $8 million from #UFC to fight Francis Ngannou still is 'way too low' https://t.co/rbLWvgB4WL — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) March 31, 2021

Jake Paul recently called out Dana White on the fighter pay issue; asked the UFC boss to pay his fighters

Jake Paul recently reignited the fighter pay talks. While on media duties during his fight with Tyron Woodley, 'The Problem Child' constantly spoke about fighter pay and how Dana White ran a 'monopoly' in the UFC.

Paul, in an interview with The Schmo, said:

"...It just goes to show you what the UFC is doing," said Paul. "Not paying their fighters, and not making the fights we all want to see. Dana White is gambling and doing illegal things with his nose. He should be paying Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, $10 million each, to fight."

Watch his full interview below:

Also Read

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh