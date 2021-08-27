Jake Paul details why it's so much more expensive to be a fighter as compared to an NBA or NFL athlete, explains why they should be paid more

Jake Paul is spearheading the most hotly debated topic in the combat sports community - fighter pay and remuneration. Comparing the pay structures of popular sports leagues in the United States, Jake Paul details why fighters deserve to be paid significantly higher salaries.

'The Problem Child' has been an ardent advocate of higher pay for fighters from the grassroots level to the top of the food chain. In a recent sit-down with Showtime Basketball, Jake Paul offered an inside scoop on all things combat sports. In a bid to get promoters to heed his call, Jake Paul drew comparisons between the NBA, NFL, and the fight biz.

"If you're in the NBA or NFL, you have team facilities. You have team coaches. You get help on the recovery side of things. You get flown places. All of that is covered. As a fighter you have to cover all your own expenses. And I know how crazy it is from the meals to the gyms to the coaches to the strength and conditioning to you recovery team. It's expensive to be a fighter and that's another thing that people don't even take into account," said Jake Paul.

Jake Paul determined to see this mission through to the end

Having butt heads with the big dogs of the business, Jake Paul has attracted a significant amount of attention to this issue that plagues the combat sports community. While it is not enough to bring about immediate change, Paul has laid the foundation to build a strong case.

"I'm just like, 'Damn! We need to change this.' I'm not going to be able to do it by myself but, I think just continuing to talk about it and getting other fighters on board to talk about it is how we do this. It might take five years, ten years but let's do it," declared Jake Paul.

.@JakePaul continues to take aim at the UFC over fighter pay



Watch full interview: https://t.co/60j8SUtdJl pic.twitter.com/3UDbVK7U2w — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 18, 2021

The fact that it took a YouTuber-turned-boxer to shine a light on an issue that has been pervasive in the industry for so long is a problem in and of itself. Nevertheless, the winds of change have started blowing, and reform in the industry beckons everyone in the business.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh