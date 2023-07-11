“Elon run” - Mark Zuckerberg’s shredded physique after training with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski goes viral

MMA fans are reacting after a photo surfaced on social media of Mark Zuckerberg's shredded physique after his recent training session with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

Dana White has said on a number of occasions that both Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are serious about fighting each other. Adesanya posted a series of photos to his Twitter account, which showed the three with shredded physiques mentioned that the Facebook founder is taking his preparation seriously and that there is nothing fake about him:

"No fugazi with Mark...This is Serious Business"

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

No fugazi with Mark 🦈

Fans took notice of the Facebook founder's committment to his training, especially with the rumors surrounding a potential bout with Musk. Most fans were impressed with his physique, while others suggested that perhaps SpaceX founder should avoid the fight all together, writing:

"Elon run"

"You better start with the transformation brother @elonmusk"

"daaaamn zuck is in good shape"

"@elonmusk you better be training man, zuch is looking ready"

"Mark added the abs update to his programming nice"

It will be interesting to see whether Musk begins his own physical transformation as many fans are now convinced that the Zuckerberg would be an overwhelming favorite in a potential bout.

Georges St-Pierre explains why he doesn't want to see Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fight

Georges St-Pierre recently weighed in on the possibility of billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerburg fighting in the UFC and noted that he rather not see it materialize.

While speaking with Canadian MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, St-Pierre explained his reasoning by brining up Musk's importance in creating life-changing technology. He mentioned that an MMA fight could take attention away from his work, saying:

"Most of his [Elon Musk] time is dedicated to working on things that change the fate of humanity. If he decides to get himself ready for something like this, that means he's going to have to take time out of his schedule to do it...I believe that the things that he works on now are more important than fighting in the cage."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Georges St-Pierre on the idea of a Musk vs. Zuckerberg cagefight: "There's a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way" Georges St-Pierre on the idea of a Musk vs. Zuckerberg cagefight: "There's a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way" https://t.co/HqJwJ7n1Ch

