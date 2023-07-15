“I don’t like that” - Jon Jones runs into Alexander Volkanovski at ESPYs, discusses tied No.1 pound-for-pound rankings in UFC

Jon Jones recently emerged victorious as the recipient of the ESPY for 2023 UFC Fighter of the Year.

The heavyweight champion secured this accolade by surpassing a formidable lineup of fellow titleholders, including Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev, and Amanda Nunes. This achievement marks Jones' first ESPY win, following four previous nominations in the Best Fighter category, which encompassed both boxing and MMA disciplines.

Despite coming up short against boxing icons Floyd Mayweather on three occasions and Manny Pacquiao once, 'Bones' has finally claimed his rightful place in the limelight.

After his decisive win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290, featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovksi tied for the No.1 spot in the UFC's pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings with Jon Jones.

In a video posted by a Twitter handle named Remember The Show, Jones, Volkanovski, and welterweight champion Leon Edwards were spotted engaging in a cordial conversation during the ESPY after-party. Jones took the opportunity to discuss the recent updates in the P4P rankings, poking fun at 'The Great':

"I feel like I know you already. Hey! we’re tied (No.1 P4P). We’re tied, who does that? we’re two. I don’t like that. Pleasure. Man, it’s so good to see you."

Check out the video below:

When Daniel Cormier questioned Jon Jones' ESPY nominations

Despite Jon Jones' commendable achievements in 2023, a significant portion of the MMA community expressed their belief that he did not merit the title of ESPY Fighter of the Year.

Daniel Cormier strongly disagreed with Jones' nomination for the award and did not hesitate to share his dissenting views. When news initially circulated about 'Bones's' nomination, Cormier made it clear that he held a different perspective.

During the 'DC & RC' podcast, Cormier stated:

"I just don’t know if one fight in the year against Ciryl Gane puts you in that position. And that’s no knock on Ciryl. It was just one fight. You gotta think of the storylines that follow these other athletes. From Makhachev beating ‘Do Bronx’ to win the belt, from Makhachev beating Alexander Volkanovski."

'DC' added:

"Then you look at Amanda losing her belt to Julianna and then winning it back. Then Leon Edwards doing what he did. Jones is in there because Jones is the biggest star. He’s the biggest star that’s holding a championship right now outside of Israel Adesanya. That’s why he’s in there. What’s crazy about it is, he might win it because of him being the biggest star of the people in there."

Check out Cormier's comment below (from 12:22):