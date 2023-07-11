UFC Rankings update: Alexander Volkanovski reclaims top pound-for-pound spot, Brandon Moreno drops six places

At UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski faced the most dangerous threat to his title reign in the featherweight division. Yair Rodriguez is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic strikers on the roster, and his combination of speed, power, creativity and length was expected to create difficulties for 'The Great'.

While many still predicted Volkanovski to win, they believed his victory would be hard-fought. Instead, the Australian phenom defended his title against Rodriguez in an all-time dominant performance. It led the commentary team to hail him as the P4P best fighter in the world, and the UFC seems to agree.

Before Jon Jones' triumphant return at UFC 285, Alexander Volkanovski was ranked as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. While 'Bones' knocked him off his throne, 'The Great' has now reclaimed his top spot in the UFC rankings after today's rankings reshuffle.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno—who faced former foe Alexandre Pantoja—lost his title this past Saturday, dropping six places, all the way down to the bottom in 15th place. His rival Pantoja, is now ranked 9th in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Despite the reshuffle, things are always subject to change. It's likely that if Jon Jones scores a dominant victory over former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, he may very well reclaim his top spot in the UFC rankings. Many, however, would dispute the merit of such a change.

Miocic is in his 40s, inactive and coming off a brutal knockout loss, despite his legacy as an all-time great heavyweight champion. Thus, many are already dismissing a potential win for Jones by stating that beating Miocic is no longer the accomplishment that it once was.

Who will Alexander Volkanovski fight next?

Alexander Volkanovski is in a strong position. The UFC featherweight champion recently defended his title and was given carte blanche by the promotion's president, Dana White, to determine what his next move is, whether that's a rematch with Islam Makhachev or a title defense against Ilia Topuria.

Unfortunately, fans may have to wait until December to see 'The Great' back in the cage as he is due for surgery on his arm. Fortunately, he claimed that the injury he sustained isn't severe and that he should be back to training sooner rather than later.

