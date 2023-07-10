UFC 294 to be headlined by Islam Makhachev rematch? Alexander Volkanovski not 'ruling out' possibility despite surgery

Islam Makhachev is without an opponent for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, which the UFC reportedly wants him to headline.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he will need surgery following his UFC 290 featherweight title defense over Yair Rodriguez. However, he is not ruling out the possibility that a rematch with Makhachev could be on the horizon.

Speaking with the media following his fifth consecutive featherweight title defense, 'The Great' was asked about Charles Oliveira's comments that he will not be ready by October. He responded:

"Well, it makes it a lot better opportunity for me to step in there, but like I said, I'm not ruling that out.

"It's funny, these people want extra time, but here I am telling you I'm going to get surgery and I'm probably going to turn up there in October so that's what I'm showing you, you know what I mean? Find me a champ - well, there's not many of them anyways."

Volkanovski continued:

"I know you maybe got your Izzy's and myself that is doing this. We're going out there, we're staying active, we're fighting the fights that a lot of people wouldn't. I think people need to respect that a lot. People talk about 'BMF's and all that type of stuff, they're real 'BMF's, guys that turn up when there's a lot on the line."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on facing Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 below (starting at the 9:21 mark):

Volkanovski had previously shared that he believes him and his teammate Israel Adesanya are the true 'BMF's in the UFC. Both fighters have been active, while also attempting to achieve double champ status.

Alexander Volkanovski plans for rematch with Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski was unsuccessful in his attempt to become the fifth double champ in UFC history. He now plans to make another attempt at the lightweight belt.

'The Great' recently appeared on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, where he discussed his UFC 284 unanimous decision title fight loss to Islam Makhachev, stating:

"The whole thing, me moving up, challenging myself, wanted to have my moment and then finish like I did, I was ready for it and it was just taken from me. So I was pretty f**king disappointed with that.

"I'll get the rematch, I'll win, and then we'll make a bigger fight and a bigger ending to that story anyway."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on facing Islam Makhachev below:

IMPAULSIVE @impaulsive



“I was pretty f*ckin disappointed” Volkanovski on UFC judges robbing him vs Islam:“I was pretty f*ckin disappointed”

Volkanovski was awarded two rounds on two of the three judges scorecards, while Derek Cleary only gave him the fifth round. While Makhachev was able to win by unanimous decision, the bout was closely contested.

Check out the judges' scorecards from UFC 284 below:

Poll : 0 votes