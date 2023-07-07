Dana White: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg UFC fight bound to set 'a billion dollar' history

Speculations about Elon Musk fighting Mark Zuckerberg in a cage have already gotten Dana White to start seeing green. The UFC supremo recently opened up about the potential super fight between the two tech billionaires and disclosed how much revenue he expects the matchup to make.

Musk and Zuckerberg recently shared some light-hearted banter on social media that led to the two men seemingly agreeing to fight each other in a cage. White later confirmed they were in contact with him and were serious about doing an event for charity.

"This would be the biggest fight in the history of the world"



In a recent interview with MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White made some startling revelations. The UFC president addressed the complications of putting together the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight and claimed that the matchup would make an outrageous billion dollars in revenue. He said:

"Whoever says no, every other state and commission will say yes. A billion dollars in revenue, this fight."

Dana White further confirmed that the two CEOs want to make the fight happen in the UFC and revealed that he has a timeline in mind, stating:

"100% [They want to do it in the UFC]. I do [On asked if he had a timeline in mind]. We'll announce it when we're ready... It won't be at UFC 300."

Paulo Costa offers to train Elon Musk for Mark Zuckerberg fight

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa recently offered to train Twitter CEO Elon Musk for his fight against Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg after seemingly raising the stakes on Musk's behalf.

The self-proclaimed 'Meme God' has seen his social media accounts getting struck with bans and suspensions on several occasions thanks to his unfiltered jokes and bold opinions. After Musk took over Twitter, 'Borrachinha' has enjoyed the freedom of expression he always called for and believes that's why the Twitter CEO needs to defeat the Meta Platforms CEO.

Paulo Costa recently took to Twitter to offer his services to Elon Musk and called for the stakes to be raised. He tweeted:

"The cage fight will decide which platform will be deleted! @elonmusk. If u need my help for to be prepared for defend our platform, call me! #TwitterArmy #secretjuice #secretjuicearmy."

Interestingly, the rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg is heating up following the launch of Meta Platform's new social media application, 'Threads.' The new app is expected to rival Twitter and has many similarities with the blue bird app. This caused Elon Musk's legal team accusing Zuckerberg of stealing confidential information and trade secrets from via ex-Twitter employees.

