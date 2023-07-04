Who is training Elon Musk for Mark Zuckerberg fight? MMA records of coaches from latest photo

It looks like Elon Musk is taking his highly anticipated fight against Mark Zuckerberg very seriously. The Tesla CEO recently updated his social media followers on his fight preparations, and it seems he has roped in two of the best martial artists in the game to help him.

In a recent Instagram post, Elon Musk shared a picture of him with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, renowned martial arts and jiu-jitsu coach John Danaher, and podcaster Lex Fridman. He captioned the post:

"Training for Zuck."

The picture clearly indicates that Musk isn't taking this opportunity to fight Zuckerberg lightly. For context, Georges St-Pierre is widely considered among the greatest MMA fighters of all time, and the UFC Hall of Famer is known for being a former two-division champion in the promotion. He retired in February 2019 with an MMA record of 26-2.

Meanwhile, John Danaher is widely regarded as one of the best MMA and jiu-jitsu coaches in combat sports. While he never competed professionally, Danaher has coached some of the greatest fighters of our generation.

The American holds a sixth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Renzo Gracie and has coached some of the best jiu-jitsu competitors like Gordon Ryan, Nicky Ryan, Nicky Rodriguez, and Craig Jones. He has also trained perennial MMA stars Georges St-Pierre and Chris Weidman.

As for Lex Fridman, the famous podcaster is a well-known jiu-jitsu aficionado and also recently trained with Mark Zuckerberg. While he's never fought professionally, the MIT scientist has competed in several grappling competitions.

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Tech moguls receive an offer to fight at a 2000-year-old historic site

The rumored Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg fight will undoubtedly be one of the most epoch-making events ever.

Although the matchup has not yet been confirmed, Italy's government appears to be interested in hosting the potentially historic fight at a location with a long-standing reputation for being the sacred grounds of warriors.

According to a recent report by TMZ, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been sent an offer by the Italian Ministry of Culture to hold their potential bout at the historic Roman Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

The historical structure, commonly referred to as the 'Flavian Amphitheatre,' was constructed almost 2000 years ago for the purpose of hosting grand gladiator battles.

According to the report, an Italian government official contacted the Meta Platforms CEO regarding the offer, who, in turn, passed on the message to Dana White. The UFC president's staff later reportedly got in touch with Italian officials.

