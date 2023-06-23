A loud-mouthed Colby Covington argues why 'thief, beta soy boy' Mark Zuckerberg has no chance against Elon Musk

Colby Covington recently weighed in on the potential Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight, and the ever-outspoken UFC welterweight backed the Twitter CEO to dominate the Facebook CEO.

Musk and Zuckerberg recently engaged in some social media banter that led to the two tech billionaires seemingly agreeing to fight each other in a cage match. Things started heating up when UFC president Dana White confirmed that he was in contact with both men and if they were serious, a fight between them could be put together.

ESPN MMA @espnmma So you're saying there's a chance this fight happens? 🤯 So you're saying there's a chance this fight happens? 🤯 https://t.co/eHFysOgGWy

As fans debate the outcome of a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight, UFC star Colby Covington is more than certain the Twitter CEO will emerge victorious.

In an interview with Laura Ingram on Fox News, 'Chaos' claimed that Musk would make easy work of Zuckerberg, saying:

"It wouldn't even be competitive. Mark Zuckerberg, he brings beta, soy-boy energy. Elon Musk, he brings alpha energy. He's a man of the people. He's looking to restore free speech. He's looking to fight corruption and collusion at the highest levels of government... He talks the talk and he walks the walk."

Covington continued:

"I don't think Zuckerberg will ever get in the octagon with him and if he did, I don't think he'll be the same person again."

Elon Musk fights Mark Zuckerberg: Colby Covington dismisses Facebook CEO's jiu-jitsu training

In the same interview, Colby Covington played down Mark Zuckerberg's advantage with his jiu-jitsu training. He also claimed that Elon Musk's size and punching power would be too much for Zuckerberg to handle.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez 🥊



: @HappyPunchPromo Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg stats for the cage fight Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg stats for the cage fight 👀🥊🎨: @HappyPunchPromo https://t.co/RvmY08jRH9

The Meta Platforms CEO has made no secret of his love for the UFC and has even taken up jiu-jitsu and MMA himself. He regularly shares his training sessions on his social media handles and even sparred with featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski in virtual reality once.

Given his younger age, experience in fighting, and professional training, many have backed Zuckerberg to hold his own against Musk. However, when Michael Chandler and Laura Ingram pointed out the same during the Fox News interview, Colby Covington vehemently disagreed, stating:

"Size matters, and Elon Musk packs the big punch. That's the 'Sultan of SpaceX.' That's the 'Terror of Tesla.' That guy brings alpha energy, if he [Musk] punched Zuckerberg, he'd crumble. Zuckerberg is nothing more than a privileged thief that stole Facebook, and if he got punched in the mouth, that jiu-jitsu goes right down the toilet."

Poll : 0 votes