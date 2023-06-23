Ariel Helwani takes a sly jab at Dana White agreeing to host Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently took a subtle jab at UFC president Dana White for agreeing to make the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight happen.

For context, Musk and Zuckerberg seemingly agreed to face each other in a cage after a Twitter thread led to the Twitter CEO joking that he was up to fight the Facebook CEO if he was up for it. Mark Zuckerberg responded to the tweet by posting a Khabib Nurmagomedov-esque "Send Me Location" message on Instagram, leading to Elon Musk replying, "Vegas Octagon."

This exchange between the two powerful billionaires sent fans into a frenzy, and many were excited about the prospect of the two business magnates fighting in the cage. Dana White later revealed to TMZ that he's been in touch with both men and he could make the fight happen since both men were serious about it.

While this certainly hyped fans up, Ariel Helwani recently pointed out the UFC supremo's hypocrisy regarding such "gimmick" fights. He reminded Dana White of his own words and tweeted:

"But I thought they don't do that sort of thing? What a joke."

He continued:

"To be clear, the joke isn’t the fight. Go on lads. Do you. The joke is the flip-flopping every week and the boys and girls who lap it up aka the jabroni marks who don’t know when it’s a work or a shoot brother."

Dana White on Musk-Zuckerberg: UFC president talks about making the "biggest fight ever in the history of the world"

UFC president Dana White does not play around when it comes to arranging and promoting high-value fights, even if they aren't between professional fighters. The 53-year-old revealed that he has been in touch with Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg and made some intriguing revelations.

White claimed that his conversations with the two tech billionaires proved to him that they were both serious about fighting in the cage after their social media spat. While an actual fight between Musk and Zuckerberg seems highly unlikely, the veteran MMA promoter is serious about building an entire card around their bout.

In an interview with TMZ, Dana White claimed that Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg would be the biggest fight in history and would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. He stated:

"Listen, if these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see... I would absolutely, positively do this... This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that’s ever been done... These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity."

