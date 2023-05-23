Fans have ignited a social media storm following UFC president Dana White's comments on Francis Ngannou's potential boxing match with Anthony Joshua.

In a recent presser, White dismissed the idea, calling it a "gimmick fight" and emphasizing his focus on promoting genuine bouts against the best fighters in the world. However, popular MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has a different perspective and expressed his views in a video posted on Instagram.

Helwani challenged White's stance by reminding him of past instances where the UFC have embraced gimmicky fights. He referenced the crossover of pro wrestler CM Punk to the UFC and the creation of the BMF title fight (Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2), which will headline a pay-per-view event. The journalist questioned whether White was truly against gimmick fights:

"What happened when a pro wrestler named CM Punk came over to the UFC? Did they put on those fights back then? What do you guys think? Is the BMF title... I mean the week that they put together a BMF title, a title that means nothing, a title fight to headline a PPV because they need to have a title fight and there are no available champions... and they forced their other champion, unbeknownst to him, to fight in August, in Boston... They resurrected a title that he [Dana White] had said would never be defended again. They don't put on those gimmick fights? You [Dana White] promote slap fighting... and you are above Francis Ngannou versus Anthony Joshua?"

The video sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and fellow fighters. Supporters praised Helwani's remarks, with one fan even humorously scoring the response a "10-6" in favor of the journalist.

"I have never seen a 10 6 round but damn ariel won this round 10 6"

Others labeled him as the "saltiest MMA media guy" but acknowledged the accuracy of his statements.

PFL champion Brendan Loughnane chimed in with a fire emoji, signaling his agreement with Helwani's critique.

"Ariel coming with 🔥"

Another fan commented:

"Ariel is factual with this lol"

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Check out the fans' reactions

What did Dana White comment on Francis Ngannou's lucrative signing with the PFL?

While the MMA community celebrated Francis Ngannou's new contract, White expressed his dissatisfaction with the deal's commercial viability and criticized the Cameroonian fighter's pursuit of a boxing bout.

The contract allows Ngannou to compete in boxing matches outside of the league. However, White has made his disapproval of cross-promotional fights and UFC fighters entering the boxing realm known.

During the UFC Vegas 73 post-event press conference, White shared his perspective on Ngannou's PFL deal:

"Francis could have done a deal here. Hunter [Campbell] threw the kitchen sink at that guy... Francis just thinks that he's in a position where he's got some Conor McGregor, Mayweather fight on his hands, which he does not... MMA guys versus boxers doesn't make any sense to me, but I know that he thinks there's all this money in it, I disagree."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes