Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler: Did UFC pull the plug on the Irishman’s return to the octagon? Here is what you should know

UFC sensation Conor McGregor has taken on a new role as a coach on the 31st season of the reality TV show, The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor finds himself leading a team of aspirational fighters, while his rival coach, Michael Chandler, heads the opposing team.

The premise of the show revolves around the anticipation of a future clash between McGregor and Chandler, building up to an epic showdown once the season concludes.

However, the potential bout is currently facing uncertainty as the UFC is hesitating to move forward with the plans. Based on recent reports, 'The Notorious' is required to undergo a mandatory six-month drug-testing period under the supervision of the USADA before he can participate in a fight.

Verdict @VerdictMMA Conor McGregor has 48 hours left to enter the USADA testing pool if he's going to fight at UFC 296 which is the final PPV of the year.



If he doesn't enter 6 month testing pool by Friday, he will not be fighting in 2023 per the rules of USADA. Conor McGregor has 48 hours left to enter the USADA testing pool if he's going to fight at UFC 296 which is the final PPV of the year.If he doesn't enter 6 month testing pool by Friday, he will not be fighting in 2023 per the rules of USADA. https://t.co/0l8muMBHdv

The clock is ticking for Conor McGregor, as he has a mere 48 hours left to enter the USADA pool if he intends to square off against Michael Chandler at UFC 296, which is slated to be the promotion's culminating pay-per-view event of 2023. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to unfold on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Combat sports journalist Todd Atkins has recently reported that Conor McGregor has lost interest in facing Michael Chandler. This development has prompted the UFC to swiftly explore alternative opponents in the event that McGregor fails to meet the USADA cutoff date.

The Todd Atkins Show 🥋 @ToddAtkinsMMA Atkins Insider report: Conor McGregor is no longer interested in fighting Michael Chandler. The UFC is already pitching new opponents in case McGregor does make the USADA cutoff date. Atkins Insider report: Conor McGregor is no longer interested in fighting Michael Chandler. The UFC is already pitching new opponents in case McGregor does make the USADA cutoff date. https://t.co/PtPAoURbbz

Fans on edge as Conor McGregor's USADA deadline looms

Anxiety mounts among fans as the pivotal USADA deadline draws near for Conor McGregor, intensifying the anticipation and casting a shadow of uncertainty over the outcome of his much-anticipated bout.

Twitter user @Outlaw_Sniper remarked:

"Conor is done. He’s too wealthy to fight and he knows that."

Outlaw Sniper @Outlaw_Sniper @VerdictMMA Conor is done. He’s too wealthy to fight and he knows that @VerdictMMA Conor is done. He’s too wealthy to fight and he knows that

Another user @Justanyday2 reacted:

"McGregor -5000 USADA +3500."

@nevergowoke is uncertain about the former two-division champion's participation in the testing pool:

"Zero chance he enters, guy is a clown."

NGW @nevergowoke @VerdictMMA Zero chance he enters, guy is a clown @VerdictMMA Zero chance he enters, guy is a clown

@HighFiberTakes reacted:

"Conor has no interest in that fight after seeing the lousy numbers the show is drawing. juice up, have an incredible physique and enjoy the millys on top of millys you have. He could probably buy out his contract if he wanted."

Cale Chips @HighFiberTakes @VerdictMMA Conor has no interest in that fight after seeing the lousy numbers the show is drawing. juice up, have an incredible physique and enjoy the millys on top of millys you have. He could probably buy out his contract if he wanted. @VerdictMMA Conor has no interest in that fight after seeing the lousy numbers the show is drawing. juice up, have an incredible physique and enjoy the millys on top of millys you have. He could probably buy out his contract if he wanted.

Austin Kaner @Austinfsk @VerdictMMA @SandhuMMA Simple answer, he’s still testing positive for whatever substance he was taking after his injury while he was out of the testing pool and doesn’t want to pop for it once he signs up. @VerdictMMA @SandhuMMA Simple answer, he’s still testing positive for whatever substance he was taking after his injury while he was out of the testing pool and doesn’t want to pop for it once he signs up.

J @JaW090909 @VerdictMMA There's like 15 loopholes and exceptions. You think he won't find one? @VerdictMMA There's like 15 loopholes and exceptions. You think he won't find one?

skankhunt42 @boothc123 @VerdictMMA The man is juiced to the gills. Not a chance he enters @VerdictMMA The man is juiced to the gills. Not a chance he enters

Poll : 0 votes