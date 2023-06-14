Countdown begins: Conor McGregor faces 48-hour deadline to enter USADA testing pool for final UFC PPV of 2023

The UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, is currently appearing on screens each week as a coach on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter.

‘The Notorious’ is coaching a team of fighters , against an opposing team gled by rival Michael Chandler on the reality show, with the idea being to build to a fight between the two after the season ends.

The Ultimate Fighter @UltimateFighter ‍♂️



preparing his team to battle through anything inside that Octagon #TUF31 Feel no pain‍♂️ @TheNotoriousMMA preparing his team to battle through anything inside that Octagon Feel no pain 🙅‍♂️@TheNotoriousMMA preparing his team to battle through anything inside that Octagon 👊 #TUF31 https://t.co/F9HbJpziVH

However, there remains one big hurdle for McGregor to cross before he can face off with ‘Iron Mike’ in the octagon. He must re-enter USADA’s drug-testing pool for at least six months before he can fight.

Today it has been revealed that in this sense, time is running out for ‘The Notorious’.

According to VerdictMMA on Twitter, McGregor has 48 hours left to enter the USADA pool if he intends to face Chandler at UFC 296, which is currently scheduled to be the promotion’s final pay-per-view of 2023. The event is scheduled to take place on December 16 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Verdict @VerdictMMA Conor McGregor has 48 hours left to enter the USADA testing pool if he's going to fight at UFC 296 which is the final PPV of the year.



If he doesn't enter 6 month testing pool by Friday, he will not be fighting in 2023 per the rules of USADA. Conor McGregor has 48 hours left to enter the USADA testing pool if he's going to fight at UFC 296 which is the final PPV of the year.If he doesn't enter 6 month testing pool by Friday, he will not be fighting in 2023 per the rules of USADA. https://t.co/0l8muMBHdv

Whether ‘The Notorious’ will meet this deadline remains to be seen. The last we heard regarding this issue was in May, when USADA reportedly confirmed that they had been in contact with Conor McGregor regarding his return to the testing pool.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Statement via USADA regarding Conor McGregor's comments earlier today: Statement via USADA regarding Conor McGregor's comments earlier today: https://t.co/MBokE7dEQ5

Since then, though, Dana White has been vague about a potential date for the clash between the Irishman and Chandler, suggesting that it might be difficult to get ‘The Notorious’ 'fired up' for a return due to the amount of money he now has.

Conor McGregor USADA testing: Has ‘The Notorious’ ever tested positive for PEDs?

Conor McGregor has been fighting in the UFC since 2013, and has, to date, never failed a drug test for any performance enhancing substances.

According to USADA’s Athlete Testing history, ‘The Notorious’ has submitted 108 clean tests thus far in his career.

However, following the serious leg injury he sustained in his 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier, the Irishman withdrew from USADA’s testing pool and has not been tested since.

November saw him claim he was 'clear for testing in February', but to date, this has not happened.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight. I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight.

While there has never been concrete evidence of any wrongdoing on the behalf of McGregor, a number of his rivals have accused him of PED use, including lightweight contender Beneil Dariush.

Poll : 0 votes