UFC president Dana White has given a rather skeptical response to being asked about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

McGregor and Chandler went up against each other as opposing coaches in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. Moreover, 'The Notorious' was even slated to fight 'Iron' following the completion of the season in what would've been his first fight since 2021.

However, with a date and venue not being announced for the highly anticipated fight, Dana White recently spoke about it at the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference. The UFC president detailed a recent phone call with Conor McGregor and said:

“Conor called me a couple days ago and loved the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter, and saying how happy he was that he was a part of it. And I think being here and part of the environment and everything else, he felt it again and felt like he wants to get back and fight."

Further in the press conference, Dana White also suggested that it's hard to get guys like Conor McGregor to fight because they have got a lot of money. He said:

"The one thing you guys have to understand is this kid has so much money. It’s like Khabib now. These guys got sh*tloads of money and it’s hard to reel these guys in and get them fired up to get in and fight."

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: 'The Notorious' predicts a head-kick KO win over Chandler

Despite being out of action for nearly two years, the former two-division UFC champion is filled with confidence going into a potential fight against Michael Chandler.

During a recent interview with UFC's Megan Olivi, McGregor spoke about how he envisions the bout would go. While making a rather bold head-kick KO prediction, Conor McGregor said:

“I’m going to kick this guy in the head. He’s just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place and that’s what I’m aiming for. I am aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent. And you’re going to see a visual of the leg hanging off and then you’re going to see a visual of a head hanging off. So I’m excited for that and motivated for that and steady making my way towards it.”

