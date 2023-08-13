Ebanie Bridges bulldozed for 'ruining a marriage' after being spotted cozied up with Conor McGregor at Anthony Joshua fight

Conor McGregor's high-profile appearance alongside Ebanie Bridges at the recently concluded Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight created a stir on social media.

The UFC star brought his ring girls to promote his Forged Irish Stout brand. Among the ring girls was Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges, who captured attention with her revealing outfit.

McGregor's sponsorship of the event was widely publicized, with Bridges joining in by sharing an image of herself pouring pints of the Irish Stout. She also posted another photo wearing Forged Irish Stout apparel. Yet, it was the intimate ringside picture of McGregor and Bridges that set MMA Twitter ablaze.

However, the intimate images of the pair sparked a strong reaction from fans, with many finding McGregor's actions unacceptable, especially now that he is expecting his fourth child with his longtime partner, Dee Devlin. One fan wrote:

"Out here trying to ruin a marriage."

Another fan wrote:

"I’m a McGregor fan but bro doesn’t respect his wife."

Yet another fan wrote:

"I genuinely feel sorry for his wife. Her fella leaves her at home to go to the boxing with other women."

Meanwhile, a fan with the username @polskapete_63 was furious with Bridges' actions:

"Disgusting behavior from a woman towards a man who has a pregnant woman at home with his 3 kids. Putting them to bed while you slobber all over her man. Wow. What a disgusting Individual you are @ebanie_bridges."

Check out some of the reactions below:

When Ebanie Bridges tried to convince Conor McGregor to join OnlyF*ns

Ebanie Bridges, the IBF female bantamweight title holder, previously expressed her desire for Conor McGregor to explore the idea of joining OnlyFa*s. As a close friend of the UFC star, Bridges envisions McGregor utilizing the platform to connect with his fans more exclusively.

Bridges, who balances her boxing career with modeling on the internet content subscription service platform, emphasized that the platform allows her to keep her fans informed about her daily life and experiences.

Speaking about the prospect of Conor McGregor joining the platform in an interview with onlyaccounts.io, Bridges stated:

"He [McGregor] might have some ideas of doing it. I do give a lot of people the idea though of joining OnlyFa*s , especially women as some people look down on it as a bad thing, but it’s not. It’s exclusive content from athletes and celebrities – it doesn’t need to be sex and porn as it’s not like that."