Is Conor McGregor still with Dee Devlin? Unveiling UFC star's relationship status amid several cheating allegations

Controversy appears to shadow UFC star Conor McGregor, who, during his remarkable journey through the realms of combat sports, has been consistently entangled in a web of tumultuous situations.

From fiery encounters with fans to allegations of drug use, and even accusations of infidelity, the Irishman has often been portrayed in an unfavorable light by the media on numerous occasions.

Conor McGregor has been dating his longtime sweetheart Dee Devlin since 2008. Devlin has been a pillar of support for the Irishman through thick and thin. The pair have three children together, and they are expecting a fourth child soon.

However, amidst all that, there has been an uproar on social media with serious cheating allegations levied against Conor McGregor. Most recently, the Irishman faced severe backlash from fans for cozying up with Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges at the recently concluded Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight.

Reports are now suggesting that the former UFC two-division champion was spotted with three different women, including actress and estate agent Jacqueline Pirkle, following an afterparty at the Reign nightclub in Piccadilly, London.

Earlier this year, in June, McGregor faced sexual assault charges following a Miami Heat game. The accuser alleged that McGregor forced her to perform oral sex and when she tried to report the incident, the NBA and the Miami Heat tried to cover up the incident, even offering the victim hush money to keep quiet.

Back in 2017, Liverpool native Terri Murray leveled allegations claiming that McGregor fathered her daughter, Clodagh. In the same year, much like the situation involving Bridges, 'The Notorious' was pictured getting cozy with British singer Rita Ora, who referred to their interaction as "date night".

In 2018, Conor McGregor faced allegations of rap*ng a woman in a Dublin penthouse. However, the police declined to pursue charges owing to the lack of evidence. Subsequently, in 2022, he was also accused of assaulting 40-year-old Ireland national Samantha Murphy on his yacht during a party in Ibiza.

There were also rumors of McGregor cheating when he was spotted enjoying a lavish night in a club alongside Irish model Kamila Kostka.

Michael Bisping reacts to Conor McGregor's wild night with Ebanie Bridges

Conor McGregor made a striking entrance at the O2 Arena for the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius bout. The Irishman arrived in a private bus accompanied by his personal ring girls to promote his Forged Irish Stout.

However, McGregor's appearance also brought Ebanie Bridges into the spotlight. The Australian boxer was criticized for her proximity to McGregor, with fans particularly pointing out his marital status.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping reacted to Conor McGregor's entrance and shed light on how his wife would have reacted to a similar situation during a recent live stream on his YouTube channel. Bisping stated:

"I might get a slap. [But] fair play to him, he's enjoying himself."

Catch Bisping's comments below (1:15):