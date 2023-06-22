Conor McGregor's accuser brings heavy allegations of enormous 'hush money' against NBA, says police turned her away

No matter what Conor McGregor does, a cloud of trouble appears to shadow his path. Most recently, a shocking new development has emerged from the sexual assault charges against the UFC star with the accuser now reportedly suing the NBA, Miami Heat, and the Miami Police Department for their roles in the aftermath of the incident.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the accuser's attorney Ariel Mitchell claims that the NBA and the Miami Heat tried hard to cover up the incident and offered the victim hush money to keep quiet. The accuser was initially offered $100,000 to keep the matter under wraps. However, the offer was retracted when the incident became public knowledge.

The woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape was seen on video at a club table roughly half an hour after the alleged sexual assault happened.

Mitchell further argued that the NBA and the Heat might be liable for her client's allegations. She also drew attention to the fact that several of the security personnel present at the time were Heat employees, implying that their first priority was catering to the needs of Conor McGregor, rather than protecting a woman in danger. According to Ariel Mitchell:

"Some of the security guards who stood by when this happened were not McGregor's. They were hired by the Heat. They decided to cater to a celebrity instead of protecting a young woman in trouble."

Mitchell further asserts that the Miami Police Department botched the investigation of the victim's report of the assault. At first, the victim was allegedly sent away from the local police station and told to go to another. She proceeded to the right police station, but a detective persuaded her out of filing a report by saying she needed an attorney first and that the case could go viral if she filed a formal complaint.

"First, she went to the police precinct where she lives and there they told her to go to another precinct where this happened. So, that's one rejection of a sexual assault victim. Then, at the rightful precinct, she walked in shortly after 4.30 pm and, half an hour later, she was walked out of the police station."

Conor McGregor hush money: The accuser's attorney claims to have surrendered the clothes with "McGregor DNA on it"

Conor McGregor's alleged sexual assault victim's attorney Ariel Mitchell has criticized the Miami Police Department for admitting the potential virality of the sexual violence claim without having reported it themselves. The NBA and the Miami Police Department have disputed the charges despite Mitchell's claims that the victim of the assault was not properly guided by the authorities.

Eventually, the alleged victim sought the services of Mitchell on June 14 and surrendered the clothes she wore during the assault, which allegedly contains Conor McGregor's DNA. Surprisingly, the police did not request the clothes initially as evidence.

As the investigation continues, concerns arise regarding the manner in which the Miami Police Department handles sexual assault cases and the NBA's reported offer of $100,000 to keep the incident quiet. McGregor denies the allegations, while the accuser seeks justice in the face of numerous challenges and threats.

