Watch: Video of Conor McGregor and alleged victim on the night of Game 4 NBA Finals surfaces amid sexual assault allegations

UFC star Conor McGregor is in the headlines again for all the wrong reasons. McGregor has been accused by an unnamed woman of sexual assault during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals in Miami.

Now, there's a video of McGregor and the alleged victim released by TMZ Sports. It showed the former two-division UFC champion taking the woman by her hand and leading her back to the restroom. This incident allegedly happened after the game at the Kaseya Center.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The victim's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, claimed earlier this week that the NBA and Miami Heat security guards forced her client into the bathroom. Conor McGregor allegedly raped her inside, forcing her into several sexual acts.

McGregor's attorney Barbara R. Llanes released the following statement after the video of "Notorious" and his alleged victim went viral:

"After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown."

A new video was released by TMZ Sports showing McGregor and the alleged victim together at a club past midnight. The video was reportedly shot at around 12:40 a.m. on June 10, which is about 30 minutes or so after the sexual assault happened.

The accuser's attorney has released the statement regarding the second video:

"My client has always stated that there would be video of before and after, and in those videos she emphasized that the difference in the interactions between them would be visibly noticeable. This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident."

According to ESPN, the Miami Police Department has started an investigation into the incident and has handed the case to their special victims unit. McGregor's representatives are confident that the victim's accusations are false and that there would a quick resolution regarding the investigation.

Also Read: "So much pressure on the guy" - Fans react to huge billboard welcoming Victor Wembanyama to Spurs go up in Texas

Conor McGregor also sent the Miami Heat's mascot to the hospital

Conor McGregor at the 2023 NBA Finals - Game Four

Conor McGregor was at Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals to promote his pain relief spray during an intermission. McGregor punched the Miami Heat's mascot, Burnie, in the face before following it up with another one when it was on the ground.

Apparently, McGregor got a little too excited and didn't pull his punches. The man behind Burnie was sent to the emergency to undergo treatment. He was given pain medication and was released immediately. As for McGregor, he has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021.

Also Read: ''This can't be messed up" - When Spike Lee told LeBron James' first agent that star has weight of the world on his shoulders

Poll : 0 votes