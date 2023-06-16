Conor McGregor sexual assault allegations: How many times has the Irishman faced similar charges?

UFC star Conor McGregor has once again taken over the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

While his KO of the Miami Heat mascot was gnarly enough, McGregor has landed in much deeper trouble stemming from his appearance at the NBA Finals.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Conor McGregor knocks out the Heat mascot Conor McGregor knocks out the Heat mascot https://t.co/X2t4P7LCS2

According to TMZ Sports, the Irishman was accused of sexually assaulting a woman. Although he has not been found guilty and there is little substance to make judgments, what's worth noting is that this isn't the first time charges of this nature have been leveled against McGregor.

Conor McGregor sexual assault allegation: Dublin 2018

Conor McGregor was accused by a woman in Dublin, Ireland who said that he had raped her in December 2018. The charges were brought up in 2019.

McGregor's team maintained his innocence and categorically rejected all accusations. The authorities eventually refused to press charges against the fighter on account of lack of evidence after a thorough police investigation.

The woman proceeded to file a lawsuit against McGregor, suing him for millions on account of personal injury.

This wasn't the only case of sexual assault that 'The Notorious' was accused of that year.

Another woman brought accusations against him of assault in a car in Dublin. However, he was not charged and updates on the investigation fizzled out just as soon as they sprang up.

Conor McGregor sexual assault allegation: Corsica 2020

McGregor was accused of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure in September 2020.

The incident is said to have taken place in a bar, prompting the French authorities to arrest the Irishman. He was released after answering questions for two days and the case was dropped in May 2021 due to a lack of evidence.

What are the claims of the woman accusing Conor McGregor of assault at the NBA Finals?

The accuser responsible for alleging sexual assault by Conor McGregor claimed she was separated from her friend by NBA and Miami Heat security.

She was guided into a men's room where McGregor was allegedly waiting. The woman claims McGregor emerged from a handicap stall and used force to have his way with her.

Poll : 0 votes