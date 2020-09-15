Conor McGregor says he's "crushed" and "can't go on like this" in deleted tweets

Conor McGregor is under investigation for sexual assault allegations after he was detained in Corsica - an island territory in France. Conor McGregor was released without charge after being held in custody by the police.

Conor McGregor's manager Audie Attar put out a statement, quickly denying these allegations, saying:

"I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.”

UFC President Dana White was asked about the allegations as well but said that he was clueless and didn't contact Conor McGregor. The Irish former UFC Double Champion put out a couple of tweets responding to others before quickly pulling them down:

McGregor's deleted tweets.

The last time Conor McGregor was in the Octagon was in the first pay-per-view of 2020 - UFC 246, where he defeated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds. It was his first win in the UFC in over three years due to relative inactivity.

Unfortunately for Conor McGregor, he's been involved in various legal issues and controversies outside the Octagon. One of his biggest controversies related directly with the UFC that led to his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov - the highest-selling pay-per-view in UFC history.

What do the allegations mean for Conor McGregor?

As mentioned, this isn't the first time that Conor McGregor has faced allegations of this nature. However, we must keep in mind that until proven, these are merely allegations.

Dana White simply stated that you run into various situations when you're in a position like Conor McGregor, so if nothing comes of it, this won't really affect his standing with the UFC.

While there has been a lot of reiteration over his status of being retired, the UFC has still refused to remove him from the Lightweight rankings.