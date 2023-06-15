BREAKING: Conor McGregor facing rape accusations from woman at Heat vs Celtics NBA Finals Game

UFC star Conor McGregor found himself entangled in a deeply distressing situation when he faced allegations of sexual assault brought forth by a woman during the recent Heat vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game.

'The Notorious' recently found himself at the center of controversy following an incident that took place during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2023, held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Conor McGregor, who was attending the event, participated in a halftime comedy segment where he playfully engaged with the Miami Heat mascot, Burnie, ultimately delivering a pretend knockout blow. This light-hearted spectacle was aimed at promoting his TIDL Sport pain relief spray.

However, recent reports from TMZ Sports have shed light on a deeply troubling allegation. McGregor has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who claims the incident occurred during the game night. Attorney Ariel Mitchell, representing the accuser, has sent demand letters to McGregor, the NBA, and the Miami Heat, outlining the alleged incident.

According to the letters obtained by TMZ Sports, the assault allegedly took place after the conclusion of the game. The attorney claimed that the woman was separated from her friend by NBA and Heat security, who then directed her into a men's restroom where Conor McGregor and his security guard were already present. The lawyer alleged that the former UFC two-division champion emerged from a handicap stall and forcibly kissed the victim, shoving his tongue into her mouth. The letters further stated that McGregor then compelled the woman to engage in non-consensual oral sexual activity.

