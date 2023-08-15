Conor McGregor brought an actress and other women back to hotel after Anthony Joshua fight as security 'did their best' to avoid public eye

Conor McGregor was recently in attendance when Anthony Joshua spectacularly knocked out Robert Helenius at London's O2 Arena. McGregor even climbed into the ring to celebrate Joshua's win and offered the latter a glass of Forged Irish Stout.

The Dubliner arrived at the venue with his own entourage of ring girls and was also seen with IBF female bantamweight champ and OnlyF*ns star Ebanie Bridges. Latest reports suggest that Conor McGregor returned to his hotel with a busload of women.

The Dubliner left the O2 Arena at around 12:30 am and headed to the Novikov restaurant in Mayfair. He then went to the Reign nightclub in Piccadilly before returning to The Berkeley Hotel.

At least three different women were seen exiting McGregor's bus, including actress and estate agent Jacqueline Pirkle. As per an onlooker, McGregor's security team was trying their best to shield him from the public eye as the duo evidently didn't want to be seen together. The onlooker told The Sun Online:

"His security team were doing their best to make sure they didn’t get seen and they definitely didn’t want to get seen together. They ushered them both out of a fire exit and through a loading bay to get on the bus."

Former Love Island star Luca Bish was also present among the group exiting Conor McGregor's bus.

Daniel Cormier questions USADA exemption rule as Conor McGregor's return talks get serious

Conor McGregor has been teasing a December return for the longest time, calling out a plethora of potential opponents although he is yet to enter the USADA testing pool. However, things have seemingly gotten serious over the course of the last week.

While McGregor wasn't sparing any big draw on the UFC roster with his callouts, Dana White recently assured that the Dubliner will be returning against Michael Chandler as advertised. 'Notorious' subsequently changed tune, redirecting his focus on Chandler while keeping future options open.

Given the fact that Chandler teased a fight announcement hours ago, McGregor could actually be returning by the end of the year. However, the only way that can come to fruition is if the USADA grants him an exception from the mandatory six-month testing period.

While McGregor perfectly fits the bill for an exemption, Daniel Cormier wonders what it would mean for other fighters who might make similar demands. 'DC' recently said on YouTube:

“Here’s where the issue becomes: You make that exception, then how do you implement this rule for the rest of the people? We’ve seen exceptions before, and generally, they are for the most high-profile and best fighters in the world, which – Conor McGregor does fit into that category.”

Catch Cormier's comments below: