Michael Chandler leaks imminent announcement spoiler for Conor McGregor showdown: “Big day at ESPN HQ tomorrow”

It appears as though the details on the highly anticipated Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor fight could be imminent.

The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion sent fans into a frenzy as he tweeted some exciting news regarding his fight with the former two-division UFC champion. He mentioned that he was en route to a media appearance at ESPN, where he could address his fight with the Irishman.

He wrote:

"Headed to Bristol, CT now. Big day at @espn HQ tomorrow- a few shows to talk about #tuf31 and the fight between Conor and I."

Michael Chandler has done a number of media appearances prior to and during the ongoing season of The Ultimate Fighter, where he coaches opposite 'The Notorious'. When a fan asked if he would be providing some clarity on the actual date of the fight itself, 'Iron' provided another tease with his one-word response, writing:

"Possibly"

It will be interesting to see whether Michael Chandler will be announcing the official date for his fight with Conor McGregor. The biggest hurdle in the fight being booked has been the Irishman's re-entry into the USADA testing pool, so it will be interesting to see whether this upcoming December is a realistic target date for the fight.

Tweet and response

Michael Chandler shares prediction for his fight with Conor McGregor

For years, Michael Chandler has remained consistent with his prediction on what would he believes would transpire in a bout with Conor McGregor in the UFC.

'Iron' is confident that he wouldn't have too much trouble defeating 'The Notorious' and shared his prediction on Twitter. He noted that it wouldn't go past the second round and even mentioned what he intends to do in the first round.

He wrote:

"Second round KO. Break his will in the first. Finish in the second."

The timing of the tweet is quite interesting as Chandler could be attempting to get under McGregor's skin in hopes of him expediting the process of getting back into the USADA testing pool.

Tweet predicting Conor McGregor fight outcome