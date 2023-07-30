Conor McGregor stakes claim to Justin Gaethje's BMF belt in bizarre tweet; puts Michael Chandler in rear view 

Conor McGregor has ardently pursued the coveted 'BMF' championship since its inception in 2019. His resolute determination to secure "all the belts" underscores his compelling rationale for vying for the BMF championship—an esteemed honor exclusively reserved for those who epitomize true grit, tenacity, and the desire to put on a show for the fans.

At UFC 291, Justin Gaethje secured a sensational second-round head kick knockout victory in his rematch against Dustin Poirier. With that, Gaethje laid hands on the 'BMF' championship in emphatic fashion, reminiscent of Leon Edwards' knockout victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Conor McGregor keenly perceived Gaethje's victory at UFC 291 as an opportune occasion to assert his ambitions for the coveted 'BMF' title. Although the Irishman's upcoming clash with Michael Chandler generates considerable anticipation, a tweet directed at Gaethje suggests that McGregor is contemplating an alternative path for his highly-awaited return to the octagon.

McGregor took to Twitter and wrote:

"I’m the real BMF, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots. F**k chandler, you want it call for it."

He launched another tweet, writing:

"Justin, I’ll slap you around."

[via @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter]

Meanwhile, Chandler seized the moment to throw his hat into the ring as the next potential contender to challenge Gaethje for the illustrious 'BMF' championship. His tweet serves as evidence that the much-anticipated Chandler vs. McGregor bout remains far from a finalized arrangement at this juncture.

Check out Chandler's tweet below:

When Conor McGregor asserted his ambition to compete for the 'BMF' championship

Former UFC two-division champion, Conor McGregor, declared his intention to challenge for the 'BMF' championship earlier this year. The Irishman, known for his relentless pursuit of excellence, seeks to add another prestigious belt to his collection in a bid to further solidify his legacy.

While McGregor is expected to face Michael Chandler next, the Irishman needs to complete six months of mandatory drug testing, and as of now, he has not re-entered the USADA testing pool.

During the broadcast of UFC 290, McGregor took to Twitter to express his desire to fight for the coveted 'BMF' title. Although not recognized as an official world title, the 'BMF' championship was claimed by Jorge Masvidal over three years ago after a memorable showdown with Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter and wrote:

"Don’t think for one second that the BMF belt isn’t being lined up specifically for the Mac Dad. Little one-division twerps."

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA And don’t think for one second that the bmf belt isn’t being lined up specifically for the Mac Dad.

Little one division twerps.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje