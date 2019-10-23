UFC News: Conor McGregor says that the 'BMF' title came into existence because of him

Conor McGregor

In an outrageous claim, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor announced that it was him who “signed off on the design” of the UFC's one time only BMF belt which will be presented to the winner of the headliner at UFC 244 between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

McGregor claims he designed the BMF title

Attending a sponsor’s event on Tuesday in Kyiv, Ukraine, the former UFC 'champ champ' McGregor claimed that he is the one who designed as well as signed off on the design of the belt that will be wrapped around the waist of the winner of Masvidal vs. Diaz at UFC 244. (h/t MMAJunkie)

“I designed that ‘Baddest (expletive) belt. I actually designed that. I signed off on the design of how they are creating that belt.”

Winner of Masvidal vs. Nate in his radar, claims Conor

'The Mystic Mac' further claimed that the idea of having such a belt was brought into life because of him and that the both Masvidal and Diaz are on his radar for a possible fight in the future.

“So most certainly that belt was brought into fruition, brought to life because of me: the real bad (expletive). So most certainly one of those men is on my radar.”

Conor McGregor has been out of action since losing to arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018. Since then, McGregor has remained in the news for numerous controversies and Twitter rants.

McGregor has been linked with a lot of fighters for his Octagon comeback including the likes of Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje, Donald Cerrone and more recently, the veteran Frankie Edgar. However, UFC President Dana White has already ruled out the possibility of McGregor returning to face Edgar while maintaining that he believes the Irishman will return sometime in 2020.

