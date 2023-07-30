Who won the UFC fight last night (July 29, 2023)? 

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje clashed for the BMF title at UFC 291 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night. On a night full of highlight reel finishes, the main event lived up to the expectations.

Gaethje came out with his signature leg kicks in the opening round, occasionally changing levels to go up top as well. Poirier stalked Gaethje around, cracking and even opening up 'The Highlight' near the left eye.

The affair seemed evenly matched in the second frame as well before Gaethje absolutely sent 'The Diamond' to the shadow realm with an unexpected head kick. The KO was uncannily similar to the one suffered by Kamaru Usman against Leon Edwards at the same venue last year.

JUSTIN GAETHJE SLEEPS POIRIER WITH A HEAD KICK OH MY GOD

Alex Pereira took on Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight clash in the co-main event at UFC 291. After a dominant opening round from Blachowicz, Pereira bounced back strong in the second round against his exhausted opponent. 'Poatan' roped in a split decision win after a closely contested third round.

Alex Pereira gets the win on his LHW debut

KO artist Derrick Lewis returned to his winning ways by making quick work of Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a flying knee followed up by vicious ground and pound. 'The Black Beast' went on to announce the expiry of his UFC contract, sparking talks of a potential PFL clash against Francis Ngannou.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED



DERRICK LEWIS WHAT JUST HAPPENED

Tony Ferguson took on fellow lightweight veteran Bobby Green looking to bounce back from a five-fight skid. Instead, Ferguson was dealt another battering en route to a third-round submission loss, leaving fans and pundits concerned.

Kevin Holland welcomed a returning Michael Chiesa to start the UFC 291 main card action. Holland displayed phenomenal grappling en route to a first-round submission win.

KEVIN HOLLAND SUBMITS CHIESA IN THE 1st ROUND

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 full card results

Main card

Justin Gaethje defeats Dustin Poirier via KO (1:00 of Round 2)

Alex Pereira defeats Jan Blachowicz via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Derrick Lewis defeats Marcos Rogerio de Lima via TKO (0:33 of Round 1)

Bobby Green defeats Tony Ferguson via technical submission (arm-triangle choke) (4:54 of Round 3)

Kevin Holland defeats Michael Chiesa via submission (D’arce choke) (2:39 of Round 1)

Prelims card

Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles via submission (guillotine choke) (1:13 of Round 1)

CJ Vergara defeats Vinicius Salvador via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28

Roman Kopylov defeats Claudio Ribeiro via KO (0:33 of Round 2)

Jake Matthews defeats Darrius Flowers via submission (rear-naked choke) (2:37 of Round 2)

Uros Medic defeats Matthew Semelsberger via TKO (2:36 of Round 3)

Miranda Maverick defeats Priscila Cachoeira via submission (armbar) (2:11 of Round 3)

