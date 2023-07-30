"He really needs to hang it up" - UFC pros and fans beg Tony Ferguson to retire after bloody UFC 291 submission to Bobby Green in 6th straight loss 

Tony Ferguson might be the personification of 'too tough for one's own good'. 'El Cucuy' clashed against Bobby Green on the UFC 291 main card on Saturday night.

Despite Ferguson being on a five-fight skid, and Green being a known crowd favorite, the entire Delta Center in Utah was rallying behind 'El Cucuy'. As we've seen in most of his last few outings, Ferguson came out convincingly in the opening frame, landing a takedown and even appearing to stun 'King' with a hard right.

However, once Bobby Green started getting a read on Tony Ferguson's exotic movement, 'El Cucuy' was left defenseless with low hands against 'King's' razor-sharp counters. Ferguson once again seemed technically exposed, being bloodied up in the third round before getting submitted by an arm-triangle. As was expected, the former interim lightweight champ refused to tap, wildly flailing his legs before passing out.

Fans and fighters unanimously want Tony Ferguson to retire after UFC 291

This was Tony Ferguson's sixth straight loss and third straight stoppage loss. The skid started with an iconic battering he received against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in 2020.

'El Cucuy' seemingly never quite recovered from it although he lost the next few against elites like Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler. However, chinks in Ferguson's armor became more and more evident with time to the point where Bobby Green was drawing huge reactions from him without even landing at UFC 291.

UFC fans and pundits are now urging 'El Cucuy' to finally hang up his gloves for his own good. UFC bantamweight Raphael Assuncao wrote:

"I can understand the money situation or whatever the reason BUT Ferguson should NOT be thrown out to 🐺 anymore . #stayfe #StayHealthy #UFC291"

Aaron Bronsteter of TSN wrote:

"I hate to say it, but Tony Ferguson should retire. It's ultimately his decision, but I don't think there's much more that he can achieve in the UFC without damaging his legacy beyond repair."

