"Anyone got his dealers number?" Footage of 'lemon' Conor McGregor shadowboxing while watching Anthony Joshua fight triggers troll army

Conor McGregor was present for the heavyweight boxing showdown between former champion Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius. The former UFC lightweight champion was spotted being animated in the front row.

McGregor was seated in the front row as his Forged Irish Stout was an official sponsor of the event. The southpaw couldn't resist some action himself along with Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius, and was seen shadow boxing while in his suit. A fan captured a clip of him on the live broadcast and posted on Twitter.

"conor mcgregor in the front row of the AJ fight fucking shadow boxing hahahaha absolute lemon"

Fans reacted to the clip by suggesting that Conor McGregor was under the influence of substances.

"Anyone got his dealers number?"

"You know he’s on that flour"

Other fans suggested that his actions were more entertaining than the actual fight between Joshua and Helenius.

"Better than the actual fight tbf"

"Was this the most interesting moment of the fight?"

Others joked that he had placed a bet on the fight while some also joked that he was training.

"When you got money on the fight"

"He's always training. I see a run to WW Belt coming"

"He cracks me up"

One fan wrote in support of McGregor and defended his actions as perfectly normal.

"If you train or fight you do this all the time watching fights at home, I'd do the same if I was in the crowd too the atmosphere rubs off"

Fans comment on McGregor shadow boxing in Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius. [via Twitter]

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor guarantees a Dillon Danis win over Logan Paul

Social media influencer turned WWE superstar Logan Paul is set to take on Dillon Danis in a boxing match on October 14 in Manchester.

Danis has been a friend and training partner of Conor McGregor for years and the partnership between the two will continue leading up to the fight against Paul. McGregor himself stated that he will be guiding and training Danis.

“Dillon will win, for sure. They’re already backtracking, they’re walking out on it. I’ve known Dillon for years, trained with him many times, helped him. I’m guiding him. I’m training him for this, and I guarantee a win. I hope the lad shows up. He tried to put a bill on us if we don’t show up – we’re going to put a bill on him if he doesn’t show up.”

