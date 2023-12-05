When will the Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis fight take place? Walkout and main event timings reported

Devin Haney's walkout time for Saturday night is out.

'The Dream' is currently slated to return to the boxing ring this weekend in the main event of the DAZN pay-per-view against Regis Prograis. 'Rougarou' is coming off a split-decision win over Daniellito Zorilla in June.

The bout is one of the biggest of both men's careers and will be Haney's first up at super lightweight. Late last month, he famously vacated all of his lightweight titles, stating that unification with Gervonta Davis failed to come together.

Beyond Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis, the DAZN pay-per-view card has other important bouts. The return of Ebanie Bridges is slated for the event itself. The IBF women's bantamweight champion will return to face short-notice replacement Miyo Yoshida.

In terms of the card itself, fans can expect action to kick off around 8 PM ET, which would be 1 AM UK. In terms of Devin Haney's fight time, that is partly dependent on the length of undercard bouts. Although, his fight shouldn't be delayed much.

The main event ringwalks are currently expected to happen at 10:30 PM ET, which is 3:30 AM across the pond in the U.K.

Devin Haney's walkout could be his lone fight at super lightweight

Ahead of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis, 'The Dream' is already targeting a move to 147 pounds.

As previously mentioned, Haney is no longer the undisputed lightweight champion. Late last month, he vacated all the gold, at the time blaming Gervonta Davis for a fight not coming to fruition. 'Tank' held the WBA (Regular) lightweight title, the only belt Haney didn't have.

However, Haney's statement flew under the radar for the most part. In that statement, the former lightweight champion also revealed his plans. If he defeats Regis Prograis this Saturday night, that could be his only fight at super lightweight.

Haney is already planning a move to 147 pounds with a win. While he can become a two-division champion with a win over Prograis, he's already targeting a third. Speaking to ESPN late last month, Haney stated:

"I've outgrown the division, so now I make my quest to 140 to become a two-division champion. And after this fight, I look to become a three-division champion and move up to 147, God willing that I'm successful in this fight."