"It's over for this guy" - Gervonta Davis fires back at 'Kid' Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis has responded to Ryan Garcia ahead of the latter's next fight.

It's been a hectic last month for 'KingRy', to put it lightly. Garcia has been out of the ring since a knockout loss to 'Tank' in April, the first defeat of his boxing career. While that was a tough defeat, he's clearly been feeling himself lately.

Earlier this week, he ripped his promoters, Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins, to their faces at a press conference while announcing his return. Garcia is famously slated to face the hard-hitting Oscar Duarte in a DAZN headliner later tonight.

However, the former interim lightweight champion has slammed a lot more than Golden Boy Promotions. Earlier this month, Garcia opined that a rematch with Davis was destined to happen, as the latter "needs" him to sell fights.

For what it's worth, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia was a massive bout. It reportedly sold 1.2 million pay-per-view buys and earned over $20 million at the local gate. Despite being a big night, it was a loss for Garcia, which he later attributed partially to a rib injury.

However, Davis doesn't buy that talk. On X, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion responded, stating that Garcia only has another year or two of boxing left in him.

"Tbh, idk why this kid talking. It's over for this guy.. Give him a year, or 2 no discipline no dedication... he showed yall on all access and it went right over yall head."

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia was unfair? 'KingRy' believes so

The saga between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continues.

While 'KingRy' revealed that he entered the bout with a rib injury, that's not the only thing he's said since fight night. Famously, their April bout had a rehydration clause, which Garcia accepted to get the bout.

The former interim lightweight champion couldn't rehydrate more than ten pounds, which he later felt led to his loss. Garcia stated that the hydration clause left him feeling "weak" on fight night, leading to the seventh-round knockout defeat.

Speaking to BoxingScene earlier this week, Ryan Garcia took aim at Gervonta Davis' integrity. There, he slammed the hydration clause, stating:

“[Davis] will never fight me at 140. This guy will never fight anybody at a fair thing. He just won't. He won't chance it. He really doesn't have that dog in him. He doesn't have that spirit of an old-school fighter. But I don't care. We didn't really run it. That wasn't really a fight."