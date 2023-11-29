"I'm their only fighter" - Ryan Garcia comments on ongoing Oscar De La Hoya lawsuit

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte will be going down as 'KingRy' is being sued by Golden Boy Promotions.

The former interim lightweight champion has been out of the ring since a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in April. That stoppage defeat to 'Tank' was the first of his career, and he was clearly hurt by his lack of support in the aftermath.

Famously, 'Golden Boy' and Garcia's coaching staff decided to leave the venue post-fight, rather than accompany him to the press conference. That move he saw as a betrayal, and he began to look for a new home.

Ryan Garcia later linked up with a new trainer, Derrick James. The Houston-based coach is known for working with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence Jr. However, while he found a new trainer, his promotional situation is unchanged.

Garcia was sued by Golden Boy Promotion this summer for trying to break their contract. In response, he decided to countersue, and the two sides are now tied up in court.

Speaking on The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer, Garcia gave an update on the situation. He stated:

“I’m just tired, like, how does your own team talk s*** about you? Think about that. Think about it. Why would your own team talk s*** about you. That makes no sense. Why would you do that? I’m their only fighter. What other fighter is going to make them money? None. So why would you disrespect your only superstar fighter right now.”

See his comments in the video below (10:00)

Is Golden Boy promoting Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte?

Despite the lawsuit, Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte will be promoted by Oscar De La Hoya.

The situation between 'KingRy' and Golden Boy Promotions is a very strange one. While it's not often that a fighter and a promotion end up in court with each other, it's happened in the past.

However, due to that litigation, there have been no changes in Garcia's promotional situation. As a result, he will be fighting under the Golden Boy Promotions banner for at least one more night.

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia's next fight will be airing on DAZN this Saturday night. While Oscar Duarte isn't a high-profile name, he enters the matchup riding a nine-fight winning streak, all coming the way of a finish. He will now attempt to upset 'KingRy' in potentially his send-off bout from the company.