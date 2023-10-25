"A champion's attitude" - Oscar De La Hoya temporarily buries hatchet with Ryan Garcia to announce return

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia set aside their differences today to hold their press conference.

The situation between 'The Golden Boy' and 'KingRy' is about as odd as it gets in boxing, and that's saying something. It all dates back to April when Garcia suffered a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis. Following the defeat to 'Tank', the two sides began butting heads.

As his promoter immediately left the venue following his loss, Garcia felt betrayed. He reportedly began looking for ways to leave Golden Boy Promotions, leading to a lawsuit from De La Hoya. Obviously, his fighter returned the favor.

As of now, Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya are currently fighting it out in court. Despite that, the two recently were able to set aside their differences to hold a press conference announcing the former champion's return. In December, Garcia will return to face Oscar Duarte.

Speaking in an interview with DAZN, De La Hoya praised Garcia for accepting the bout, given the circumstances. There, the promoter stated:

"Well he has a champion's attitude, that's exactly what he has. A lot of people in the boxing industry were very surprised because Oscar Duarte is coming off an 11-fight knockout streak. So, obviously Ryan Garcia is very confident. His trainer has been doing wonders, and he can't wait to showcase."

Ryan Garcia went face-to-face with Oscar Duarte at their press conference earlier today.

Following his loss to 'Tank' in April, 'KingRy' immediately showed interest in returning to the ring. Despite talks with Rolando Romero over a potential championship clash, he's instead booked a fight with Duarte.

For the 27-year-old, the fight will easily be the biggest of his career. Holding a 26-1 professional boxing record, Duarte hasn't faced a very high level of opposition. That being said, the lightweight is currently riding an 11-fight winning streak, winning all by knockout.

With that in mind, it should be no surprise that Oscar Duarte was confident against Ryan Garcia earlier today. The lightweight stated at the press conference that he was happy to score the fight with the former champion. However, he will attempt to put him to sleep in December.

The two's face-off was a tense one. With Oscar De La Hoya overwatching the two young contenders, it's clear that December's bout will be an exciting one.

