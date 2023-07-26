Oscar De La Hoya reveals disagreement over Ryan Garcia return opponent 

Oscar De La Hoya doesn't believe that Ryan Garcia should face Rolando Romero next.

'KingRy' has been out of the ring since his April clash with Gervonta Davis. The fight was the biggest of Garcia's to date, as he made upwards of $30 million dollars for the bout. Furthermore, the pay-per-view event sold 1.2 million buys.

Nonetheless, while a nice financial night for Garcia, it wasn't a good one in the ring. In the Showtime main event in April, Garcia suffered a knockout loss. Following the defeat, Garcia announced his plans to create a new team due to feelings of being abandoned by his team after the loss.

Ryan Garcia later dropped Joe Goossen in favor of new trainer Derrick James. However, his alliance with Oscar De La Hoya is currently being fought in court. While Garcia attempted to find a new promoter, Golden Boy Promotions sued him to enforce the contract.

In the last few weeks, 'KingRy' called for a fight with Rolando Romero. In a recent interview with FightHype, Oscar De La Hoya addressed the potential bout. There, he revealed that he disagrees with the contest, stating:

“If he’s moving up to 140 next, then he should have a tune up fight at 140. He should get his feet wet at 140, that’s what you do in boxing. Any expert will tell you, you don’t just move up and fight the very best. You have to get your feet wet, I hate calling them tune ups, but someone who will challenge you – then you go after all the marbles."

Ryan Garcia discusses new coach Derrick James

Ryan Garcia is happy to be with Derrick James down in Texas.

Following his loss to Gervonta Davis in April, 'KingRy' admitted that he felt abandoned. Famously, his coaches and promoter, Oscar De La Hoya skipped the post-fight presser, leaving after the fight.

While his situation with Golden Boy Promotions is still being figured out, he does have a new coach. Earlier this summer, Garcia linked up with Houston-based coach Derrick James. He's known for his work with Errol Spence Jr. and Anthony Joshua, among others.

In a recent interview with Ray Flores, Ryan Garcia discussed his recent change of coaches. There, he praised James, stating:

“I just prayed to God, see where he was guiding me. It just led me to Dallas, it led me to Derrick... It’s like a family. We’re bonding. I’m hungry, that’s why I’m here training. I’m happy to be part of the team. I'm proving, getting better."