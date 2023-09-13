Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya scheduling late 2023 return despite 'fractured' relationship

Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya are currently working on a return against Pedro Campa.

'KingRy' hasn't been seen since his clash with Gervonta Davis in April. Hyped as one of the biggest fights in years, it lived up to the hype. Garcia came out firing early, but a knockdown near the end of the second round halted his momentum.

While he attempted to fight on, a body shot in the seventh ended his night. Unfortunately for Garcia, he didn't have a whole lot of support from his team. Following the loss, his management, including De La Hoya, left the venue instead of being with him at the post-fight presser.

That one moment seemingly ended Ryan Garcia's relationship with Golden Boy Promotions. Following that night, he attempted to leave the promotional stable. However, Oscar De La Hoya later sued him to enforce the contract.

As of now, the two sides are currently fighting out the situation in court. However, that doesn't mean that they're stopping Garcia's career. According to a report from Dan Rafael, it's much the opposite.

In fact, Garcia is currently booking his return for November or December against Pedro Campa. Others are currently in the running, but the Mexican boxer is currently expected as of now.

Who is Ryan Garcia's next opponent Pedro Campa?

If Ryan Garcia winds up fighting Pedro Campa, that'll be a massive step down.

'Rocca' currently holds a 35-3-1 professional record to his name. While a stellar record, it is a bit deceiving. To this point in his career, the Mexican boxer has only fought a few major names in his career.

Furthermore, those outings against Teofimo Lopez and Brandun Lee were anything but competitive. 'The Takeover' easily defeated Campa by a seventh-round knockout. Later, the 24-year-old prospect won nearly every single round against the Mexican boxer in April.

To his credit, Pedro Campa did score a knockout win over Javier Franco in his return earlier this month. That victory was an important one, as it seemingly might've earned him a fight against Ryan Garcia. Although, it is a bit of a step-down for 'KingRy'.

Then again, that's to be expected for the former champion at this stage of his career. While Garcia also left De La Hoya recently, he's also coming off the first loss of his career. Furthermore, he recently swapped out coach Joe Goossen for Errol Spence Jr's trainer, Derrick James.