When and how to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte in the U.K, U.S., and Canada? Date, time, and streaming details

The Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte timings can be found below.

'KingRy' is set to return to the boxing ring for the first time since an April loss to Gervonta Davis. That loss was the first of his career, but he's determined to get right back after it. Despite his ongoing lawsuit with promoter Oscar De La Hoya, the two worked on a return for this Saturday.

This weekend in Houston, Texas, the former interim lightweight champion will return to face Duarte. The 27-year-old has flown under the radar in the build but is riding a nine-fight winning streak. All of those victories have come by way of knockout as well.

In terms of how to watch the fight, it will air on DAZN. Furthermore, unlike several high-profile bouts recently, this outing won't be pay-per-view. Instead, fans can just watch this bout as long as they have a monthly or yearly subscription to the service.

In terms of fight time, the event will get going around 8 PM local time, as well as in Canada. For those in the U.K., the card will get going around 1 AM. However, that's just the start of the card itself.

Main event ringwalks can be pushed forward, depending on the length of the undercard bouts. As of now, they are slated for 11 PM local time, as well in Canada. British fans can expect the main event around 4 AM local time.

Who is on the undercard of Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte?

Ryan Garcia's next fight with Oscar Duarte is a major one, but there are other key undercard bouts.

In the co-main event, Ismael Barroso will return to face Ohara Davies. They will battle for WBA interim super lightweight gold in what should be a fun clash. Barroso's name will stick out to many, given his controversial loss to Rolando Romero earlier this year.

The card will also feature the return of Shane Mosley Jr., who is riding a three-fight winning streak, including a win over Gabe Rosado. He will now face Joshua Conley, who enters the matchup on the back of a two-fight losing streak.

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte isn't a major card, so it doesn't feature a lot of other noteworthy talent. Although 'KingRy's' brother Sean Garcia is set for the undercard as well. The undefeated 23-year-old will now look to defeat Joseph Johnson on Saturday.