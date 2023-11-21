How much do David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade tickets cost? Here's how to watch fight live in Las Vegas

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade tickets are still available, but they're going fast.

'The Mexican Monster' and 'Boo Boo' are currently set to clash this Saturday night in Las Vegas. The fight comes at an important time for both men in their careers, as they both want a title shot against Canelo Alvarez.

For his part, Benavidez is coming off a unanimous decision win over Caleb Plant in March. He was hopeful that the victory would be enough for him to get a shot at Canelo Alvarez, but now he will need to get through Andrade. For his part, the latter is coming off a decision win over Demond Nicholson in January.

For fans who want to watch David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade in person, there are still tickets available. The event will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While there aren't many seats left, some fans will be able to catch the fight live.

November 25th boxing tickets to see Benavidez vs. Andrade range from $79 to $1,004. For the most part, floor seats have been bought up, but there are still various seats throughout the arena that provide a great view. It's also worth noting that most of the seats still available are on the cheaper end of things.

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade tickets: How to watch the fight from home?

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade will be available on Showtime pay-per-view this Saturday night.

Saturday's main event is a bit of a somber one for fans, as it will be the last one presented by Showtime. For years now, the streaming service has been one of the main places for fans to catch high-level boxing.

However, Showtime announced their decision to drop combat sports earlier this year. This led to Bellator being bought out by the PFL and Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions looking for a new home, likely Amazon Prime.

However, there's still one more pay-per-view event left for Showtime, and it's happening this Saturday. For those that can't make it out to Las Vegas to see the bout, there's still a way for fans to watch from home.

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade will cost $74.99 on Showtime pay-per-view. Fans can also purchase those Las Vegas boxing tickets. Regardless of how fans will watch the contest, they can expect ring walks to be around 11 PM ET, which would be 4 AM in the U.K.