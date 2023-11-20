When and how to watch Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor in the U.K, U.S., and Canada? Date, time, and streaming details

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor streaming details can be found below.

'II Capo' and 'KT' faced off earlier this year in May after Amanda Serrano withdrew her rematch with the Irishwoman. Ultimately, Taylor opted to move up in weight to face Cameron in one of the best women's boxing matches of the year.

Ultimately, Cameron scored an upset win in Dublin, winning by a majority decision. Due to the close nature of the contest, there was instant talk of a rematch. The two quickly reached a deal and are now set to run it back this weekend in Ireland.

The exact date of Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor is November 25, 2023. While there are no tickets for fans to watch the contest at the 3Arena in Dublin, the bout will air on DAZN. Furthermore, fans will only have to buy a monthly or yearly subscription to the service to see the event.

In terms of the Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor time, fans can expect the main card to get going at 7 PM in the U.K. For those in the States, that would be 2 PM ET, and in Canada. However, the main event won't get going until later in the evening.

Main event ringwalks are expected for 10:20 PM in the U.K. That would be 5:20 PM ET in America as well as Canada. Although, the headliner could be slightly pushed forward depending on the length of undercard bouts.

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor: Who is expected to win the rematch?

As of now, Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2 is a near pick-em.

Their bout in May was a very close contest that saw 'KT' lose the first bout of her career. While a devastating defeat, it wasn't a career-shattering one for the Irish boxer. Especially considering that it was up a weight class.

Furthermore, as many fans remember, that bout only happened due to Amanda Serrano pulling out of her rematch with Taylor. With that in mind, there is a lot that's different heading into a second fight between 'KT' and Cameron.

However, fans expect the fight outcome to be the same. According to the current odds from MGM, Chantelle Cameron is currently a -190 favorite for the rematch on Saturday. Meanwhile, Katie Taylor is a slight +160 for her return to Dublin this weekend.