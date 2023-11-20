Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor: Height, weight, reach, and record comparison

Ahead of the rematch, let's dive into the Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor stats.

'll Capo' and 'KT' are currently set to face off once again this Saturday night in Dublin. The two will fight for the first time since May, when they had one of the most entertaining women's fights of the year. Ultimately, the British boxer handed Taylor her first career loss.

However, they later agreed on terms for a rematch and will go to war again this weekend. For fans who haven't kept track of this rivalry, the two women head into Saturday's main event with a lot in common in terms of statistics.

Chantelle Cameron enters the bout with an undefeated 18-0 professional record. A former lightweight champion, she moved up to light-welterweight in 2020. Since then, she's been dominant and become the unified champion up at 140 pounds.

Cameron is the bigger woman entering the matchup as well. Standing at five feet six inches, she holds a 69-inch reach. That makes a lot of sense, considering that Taylor's first bout at light-welterweight was her bout with 'II Capo' in May.

For the most part, the Irishwoman has competed down at lightweight and holds a 22-1 professional record. While she enters as the smaller woman, it's not by much. Taylor is five feet, six inches tall and holds a 66-inch reach.

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor stats: When is the fight supposed to happen?

Fans can see details for Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor time below.

As previously stated, the Cameron vs. Taylor fight date is slated for November 25, in Dublin, Ireland. Their first fight in May saw 'll Capo' score a majority-decision victory and hand 'KT' the first loss of her boxing career.

As of now, the card is expected to air on DAZN. It won't be on pay-per-view, but fans will need a monthly or yearly subscription to the service in order to watch Cameron vs. Taylor 2.

That being said, for those who are planning on watching the bout, the timings will be a bit odd. Due to the bout going down in Ireland, fans in the United States can expect an early card this weekend.

As of now, Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2 ringwalks are set for 10:20 UK. Meanwhile, it will go down at 5:23 p.m. ET for those over in the states. However, the fight could be slightly postponed due to the length of undercard bouts.