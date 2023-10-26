When is Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? USA, UK, and Canada date and time

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou's timings will depend on where fans are watching worldwide.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' are slated to face off on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. For Fury, the boxing match is the last thing standing between himself and a historic bout with Oleksandr Usyk. For Ngannou, Saturday will be the first time he enters the ring.

The two heavyweight champions will headline an ESPN pay-per-view offering. While the undercard has some excellent fights, fans will likely buy the event for the headliner. Due to the card happening in Saudi Arabia, fans should know that the timing will be slightly different.

Regarding the main card, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will kick off at 9 P.M. Saudi time, which would be 7 P.M. in the U.K. That will be at 2 P.M. E.T. for fans watching in Canada and the United States. However, that's just the main card.

Main event ring walks are tentatively set for 12:40 P.M. local time, which would be 10:40 P.M. U.K. That would be 5:40 P.M. E.T. for those in the United States and Canada. However, the main event could be slightly delayed due to the length of the undercard.

Although, that undercard likely won't hold up the main event proceedings for long.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou timings: Who is set for the undercard?

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou undercard is a stellar one that fans shouldn't miss out on.

Obviously, the main event between 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' is the main attraction. The historic clash won't have the WBC title on the line but will be a professionally sanctioned fight between two of the hardest hitters alive.

However, that tagline could be applied to almost every fight on the main card, as it features all heavyweights. In the co-main event, Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye face off for British gold. Next up is the return of former champion Joseph Parker, as he faces Simon Kean.

The undefeated heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov will also return on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. There, he will face longtime journeyman Anthony Wright in a ten-round bout. Lastly, 18-year-old Moses Itaauma will return to the ring to face Istvan Bernath.

All in all, the ESPN pay-per-view undercard offering promises to be an exciting one. Although, most fans are tuning in to see the historic main event, set for ten rounds.