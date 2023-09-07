Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Boxer Fabio Wardley gets cut in massive brawl with opponent David Adeleye moments before announcing undercard fight

Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye got into a fight on the red carpet earlier today.

Earlier today over in the U.K., Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou held their first press conference. In October, the two heavyweight icons will collide in a historic clash. Their ESPN pay-per-view main event will be the first time in combat sports history where boxing's lineal heavyweight champion faces the UFC's.

While the fight isn't for another month, the two heavyweights held their first presser earlier today. In attendance were both Wardley and Adeleye. They were set to announce their fight for the undercard, but never even made it to the stage.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou had the red carpet out for their press conference earlier today. While Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye wasn't even announced by that point, fans got a sneak peek of the fight out on the carpet. The two heavyweights got into a serious brawl.

Luckily, things were broken up before they could get too out of hand. However, the British heavyweight champion still got bloodied up in the altercation. Oddly enough, it wasn't even Adeleye who landed a punch during the fight, it was one of his teammates who bloodied up Wardley.

Will Fabio Wardley still fight David Adeleye after their brawl

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye is still likely on despite their press conference brawl.

The 28-year-old British boxer has become one of the more widely discussed prospects over the last two years. Last November, Wardley scored a knockout win over Nathan Gorman to win British heavyweight gold. He followed that up with a win over Michael Coffie earlier this year.

That same British heavyweight gold is expected to be on the line next month in Saudi Arabia against David Adeleye. For his part, 'Big D' is undefeated at 9-0, last defeating Chris Healey in August. Their October clash promises to be an exciting one.

However, one has to wonder if that fight will be impacted at all by today's events. While neither man took major damage, Fabio Wardley did suffer a cut by his eye, which could halt the bout. Although, the cut didn't appear to be major.

As of now, promoters haven't stated anything about the heavyweight title fight being off. However, that would depend on the BBBoC, who could possibly hand out suspensions due to the brawl on the red carpet. It wouldn't be the first time they've punished a boxer for out of the ring issues.